International Business Times

India At 75: Dreams Of A Hindu Nation Leave Minorities Sleepless

The Hindu priest on the banks of the holy river Ganges spoke softly, but had a threatening message 75 years after the birth of independent India: his religion must be the heart of Indian identity. "We must change with time," said Jairam Mishra. "Now we must cut every hand that...
RELIGION
BBC

Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?

When Britain granted India independence, 75 years ago, the territory it had ruled over was divided, or partitioned, into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh). This created an upsurge of violence, in which approximately 15 million people were displaced and an estimated one...
INDIA
Person
Baldev Singh
Person
Sadiq Khan
BBC

Independence Day: The Partition baggage young Indians and Pakistanis carry

"Some younger people are openly acknowledging that 'my family carries this and so do I'." The 1947 Partition created two newly-independent states - India and Pakistan - and triggered perhaps the biggest movement of people in history, outside war and famine. About 12 million people became refugees. Between half a...
INDIA
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

Ethiopia Says Completes Third Filling Of Mega-dam Reservoir

Ethiopia has completed the third filling of its mega-dam reservoir on the Blue Nile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday, a development that could raise further tensions with downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan. The announcement comes a day after Ethiopia said it had launched electricity production from the second turbine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popculture

Ex-Husband Who Murdered Internet Star Lamu Executed in China

A man has been executed after murdering his vlogger ex via a live stream. Thousands of viewers watched Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, being doused in gasoline and set ablaze by her former husband Tang Lu in Sept. 2020. They had an extensive history of domestic violence in their marriage. He divorced him just three months before the murder. The murder took place at her father's home, Daily Mail reports. Lamu sustained 90% of burns on her body from the burning and died from her injuries in hospital two weeks later. A court in Aba Prefecture said in a statement during his sentencing that the murder was "extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad," and called for him to have "severe punishment" as a result.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UN slams 'unconscionable' killing of Palestinian children

The UN rights chief voiced alarm Thursday at the number of Palestinian children killed and wounded this month and demanded those responsible be brought to account. Her office said 19 Palestinian children had been killed in the Palestinian territories in the recent unrest, taking the total number this year to 37.
PALESTINE
BBC

India and Pakistan: 'Partition pain like an heirloom to carry'

When Sagar Ghelani and Fiyza Awan think about 75 years of independence for India and Pakistan, what springs to mind is to "remember" the sacrifices. "It's about remembering those people and then reflecting about how we can make a positive impact," Sagar, a British Indian, tells Radio 1 Newsbeat. "I...
INDIA
The Guardian

Salman Rushdie attack prompts muted reaction in India and Pakistan

The literary world and public figures across the globe have expressed shock and outrage after the author Salman Rushdie was attacked at an event in New York. But in Pakistan, an Islamic republic, there was a deep silence from celebrated writers and politicians following the attack on the author, while in India, where Rushdie was born, it is a bank holiday this weekend. Apart from some liberals expressing horror at the stabbing, reaction has been muted.
PUBLIC SAFETY

