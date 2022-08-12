Read full article on original website
Related
Former Pakistan PM Khan's aide, TV channel face sedition charges
ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A close aide to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and a local media house will face sedition charges, accused of inciting mutiny in the powerful military, the country's interior minister said on Wednesday.
‘A Sikh soldier pulled me out of the rubble’: survivors recall India’s violent partition – and reflect on its legacy
Seventy-five years ago, India was carved up in a matter of months and the new states of East and West Pakistan were formed by lines drawn on a map by a man who had never visited the country. Here, three people who witnessed the huge upheaval and terrible sectarian violence tell their stories
International Business Times
India At 75: Dreams Of A Hindu Nation Leave Minorities Sleepless
The Hindu priest on the banks of the holy river Ganges spoke softly, but had a threatening message 75 years after the birth of independent India: his religion must be the heart of Indian identity. "We must change with time," said Jairam Mishra. "Now we must cut every hand that...
BBC
Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?
When Britain granted India independence, 75 years ago, the territory it had ruled over was divided, or partitioned, into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh). This created an upsurge of violence, in which approximately 15 million people were displaced and an estimated one...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Independence Day: The Partition baggage young Indians and Pakistanis carry
"Some younger people are openly acknowledging that 'my family carries this and so do I'." The 1947 Partition created two newly-independent states - India and Pakistan - and triggered perhaps the biggest movement of people in history, outside war and famine. About 12 million people became refugees. Between half a...
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Indians forced to buy national flag in return for food rations, says opposition
India’s opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the government of forcing people entitled to free food at government ration shops to buy flags in return for provisions in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations on 15 August. India will celebrate 75 years of independence from the Raj on Tuesday,...
India, Now Facing Western Flak Over Ukraine Stance, Secretly Held Talks With NATO In 2019: Report
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, facing flak from western countries for its neutral stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, secretly held its first political dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in Brussels in 2019. The dialogue between NATO and India was attended by senior Indian officials from the...
International Business Times
Ethiopia Says Completes Third Filling Of Mega-dam Reservoir
Ethiopia has completed the third filling of its mega-dam reservoir on the Blue Nile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday, a development that could raise further tensions with downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan. The announcement comes a day after Ethiopia said it had launched electricity production from the second turbine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Ex-Husband Who Murdered Internet Star Lamu Executed in China
A man has been executed after murdering his vlogger ex via a live stream. Thousands of viewers watched Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, being doused in gasoline and set ablaze by her former husband Tang Lu in Sept. 2020. They had an extensive history of domestic violence in their marriage. He divorced him just three months before the murder. The murder took place at her father's home, Daily Mail reports. Lamu sustained 90% of burns on her body from the burning and died from her injuries in hospital two weeks later. A court in Aba Prefecture said in a statement during his sentencing that the murder was "extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad," and called for him to have "severe punishment" as a result.
UN slams 'unconscionable' killing of Palestinian children
The UN rights chief voiced alarm Thursday at the number of Palestinian children killed and wounded this month and demanded those responsible be brought to account. Her office said 19 Palestinian children had been killed in the Palestinian territories in the recent unrest, taking the total number this year to 37.
India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities
SRINAGAR, India, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Indian administered Kashmir on Saturday sacked four government employees, citing their involvement in activities "prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state".
BBC
India and Pakistan: 'Partition pain like an heirloom to carry'
When Sagar Ghelani and Fiyza Awan think about 75 years of independence for India and Pakistan, what springs to mind is to "remember" the sacrifices. "It's about remembering those people and then reflecting about how we can make a positive impact," Sagar, a British Indian, tells Radio 1 Newsbeat. "I...
BBC
Who is Sir Ganga Ram and why his legacy lives on in India and Pakistan?
There are few personalities in India and Pakistan who left a legacy as lasting on both sides of the border as iconic engineer and philanthropist, Sir Ganga Ram. Hospitals in Delhi and Lahore - built by his trust and family in his name - continue to uphold his legacy to this day.
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow’s forces attempt advance in Donetsk; Putin vows to expand relations with North Korea – live
Reports of heavy Russian shelling in eastern Donetsk; Putin says in letter to Kim Jong-un closer ties are in both countries’ interests
Salman Rushdie attack prompts muted reaction in India and Pakistan
The literary world and public figures across the globe have expressed shock and outrage after the author Salman Rushdie was attacked at an event in New York. But in Pakistan, an Islamic republic, there was a deep silence from celebrated writers and politicians following the attack on the author, while in India, where Rushdie was born, it is a bank holiday this weekend. Apart from some liberals expressing horror at the stabbing, reaction has been muted.
75 years after India's violent Partition, survivors can cross the border — virtually
A virtual reality project helps survivors of India's Partition glimpse long-lost birthplaces they fled as children. Fraught relations between India and Pakistan mean they can't visit in person.
Comments / 0