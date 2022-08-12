Read full article on original website
speedsport.com
Chaffee Dominates DIRTcar Sportsman Mods
BRADFORD, Vt. — The Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds feature went to Brian Chaffee, after taking the win at Bear Ridge Speedway Saturday night. Chaffee moving up from the Sportsman Coupes, dreamed of getting his first win in the Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, but probably not this way.
mynbc5.com
Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont
PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best, in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of the year...
The Valley Reporter
Katie Martin is Harwood’s new field hockey and girls’ ice hockey coach
Harwood alumna Katie Martin has been named Harwood Union High School’s new varsity field hockey coach, as well as the girls’ varsity ice hockey coach. Previously, she was the middle school field hockey coach and junior varsity coach from 2018 until this year. She was also the girls’ varsity ice hockey assistant coach, joining in the 2020-2021 season. On the ice hockey team, Martin will be joined by Chelsea Delpia, the returning assistant defensive and goalie coach. “Chelsea and I played together in high school and it was always our dream to coach this program together. She was one of the best goalies that the program had in its history,” Martin said.
mynbc5.com
UVM rides breakout game from freshman, beat McGill 70-61
MONTREAL, QC — In game two of its international trip, University of Vermont freshman TJ Hurley led the way with his team-high 17-point performance on the way to a 70-61 win over McGill University. It was a slow start to the game, with the Redbirds leading 26-21 at the...
WCAX
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
footballscoop.com
Middlebury's Bob Ritter to transition to new role for school after fall season
Middlebury (D-III - VT) has announced that Bob Ritter, who is entering his 40th season with the program, will coach one final season. Following the 2022 season, Ritter will transition to a new role within the athletic program. "Bob represents the best of Middlebury, NESCAC, and Division III football," athletic...
mynbc5.com
Shelburne Farms co-founder dies on Lake Champlain
SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
Vermont sheriff’s captain investigated for kicking detainee in groin
ST. ALBANS, Vt. — A sheriff’s office captain who is campaigning to become sheriff is under investigation for kicking a man who was in custody. Capt. John Grismore, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on administrative leave. According to a video of the incident...
vermontbiz.com
NVRH receives donation of over 80 blankets from Saint J Subaru
From left to right: ICU Clinical Nurse Educator Caleigh Phelps, CCRN, BSN; Med/Surg Unit Secretary Abby Johnson, LNA, AAPT; Med/Surg nurses Sarah Hicks, RN, BSN; Katie Hilliard, RN; float nurse Teresa Stimpson, RN; St. J Auto Sales Associate Matt Robinson; St. J Auto Director of Marketing and Business Development Evan Loschiavo; and St. J Auto General Manager Chris Matte.
Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride
By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
dailyadvent.com
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
WCAX
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a camp next to Lake Champlain. Colchester Police say the blaze was discovered just after 1 a.m. at 1267 Lake Shore Drive. The camp building was unoccupied at the time. The flames even destroyed the camp boat. The Colchester Fire...
Addison Independent
Tarry Ho’s mini horses bring big smiles to Field Days
If you stop by the Sara McCarty Children’s Barn at Addison County Fair and Field Days, you’re guaranteed to run into Jim and Barbra Amblo, as well as their team of miniature horses named after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable...
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan
“Kayla was the kind of woman that was not afraid to be herself,” said a former colleague. “She was proud, goal oriented, and on her way to accomplishing great things in life.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan.
WCAX
Shelburne celebrates long time employee
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday for a longtime employee. Paul Goodrich has been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent and is proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.
Woodstock aims to house local workers with subsidies to landlords
The program pushes landlords to convert short-term rentals to long-term rentals and encourages accessory dwelling units. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woodstock aims to house local workers with subsidies to landlords.
mynbc5.com
Homeowner burned after fireworks attached to lawnmower explode
RANDOLPH, Vt. — A homeowner in Randolph was sent to the hospital after fireworks attached to their lawnmower exploded. Vermont State Police say they received a report that on July 23, a homeowner on Crocker Street reported that someone had attached fireworks and matches to the exhaust of their lawnmower while the homeowner was out.
miltonindependent.com
This $465,000 home in Milton has a modern charm and is move in ready
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Milton has a stunning living room with vaulted ceilings and oak laminate flooring. The house also has a massive eat-in kitchen with a abundance of counter space. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter) Price: $465,000. Square Feet: 1,568. HIGHLIGHTS: half acre...
