Barre, VT

speedsport.com

Chaffee Dominates DIRTcar Sportsman Mods

BRADFORD, Vt. — The Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds feature went to Brian Chaffee, after taking the win at Bear Ridge Speedway Saturday night. Chaffee moving up from the Sportsman Coupes, dreamed of getting his first win in the Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, but probably not this way.
BRADFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont

PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best, in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of the year...
PUTNEY, VT
The Valley Reporter

Katie Martin is Harwood’s new field hockey and girls’ ice hockey coach

Harwood alumna Katie Martin has been named Harwood Union High School’s new varsity field hockey coach, as well as the girls’ varsity ice hockey coach. Previously, she was the middle school field hockey coach and junior varsity coach from 2018 until this year. She was also the girls’ varsity ice hockey assistant coach, joining in the 2020-2021 season. On the ice hockey team, Martin will be joined by Chelsea Delpia, the returning assistant defensive and goalie coach. “Chelsea and I played together in high school and it was always our dream to coach this program together. She was one of the best goalies that the program had in its history,” Martin said.
mynbc5.com

UVM rides breakout game from freshman, beat McGill 70-61

MONTREAL, QC — In game two of its international trip, University of Vermont freshman TJ Hurley led the way with his team-high 17-point performance on the way to a 70-61 win over McGill University. It was a slow start to the game, with the Redbirds leading 26-21 at the...
BURLINGTON, VT
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Randolph, VT
City
Barre, VT
City
Williamstown, VT
City
East Johnson, VT
Barre, VT
Sports
City
Milton, VT
City
Waterbury, VT
WCAX

65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Shelburne Farms co-founder dies on Lake Champlain

SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
SHELBURNE, VT
vermontbiz.com

NVRH receives donation of over 80 blankets from Saint J Subaru

From left to right: ICU Clinical Nurse Educator Caleigh Phelps, CCRN, BSN; Med/Surg Unit Secretary Abby Johnson, LNA, AAPT; Med/Surg nurses Sarah Hicks, RN, BSN; Katie Hilliard, RN; float nurse Teresa Stimpson, RN; St. J Auto Sales Associate Matt Robinson; St. J Auto Director of Marketing and Business Development Evan Loschiavo; and St. J Auto General Manager Chris Matte.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Mountain Times

Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride

By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
VERMONT STATE
dailyadvent.com

Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Suspicious fire at Colchester camp

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a camp next to Lake Champlain. Colchester Police say the blaze was discovered just after 1 a.m. at 1267 Lake Shore Drive. The camp building was unoccupied at the time. The flames even destroyed the camp boat. The Colchester Fire...
COLCHESTER, VT
Addison Independent

Tarry Ho’s mini horses bring big smiles to Field Days

If you stop by the Sara McCarty Children’s Barn at Addison County Fair and Field Days, you’re guaranteed to run into Jim and Barbra Amblo, as well as their team of miniature horses named after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
1420 WBSM

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, NH
WCAX

Shelburne celebrates long time employee

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday for a longtime employee. Paul Goodrich has been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent and is proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.
SHELBURNE, VT
mynbc5.com

Homeowner burned after fireworks attached to lawnmower explode

RANDOLPH, Vt. — A homeowner in Randolph was sent to the hospital after fireworks attached to their lawnmower exploded. Vermont State Police say they received a report that on July 23, a homeowner on Crocker Street reported that someone had attached fireworks and matches to the exhaust of their lawnmower while the homeowner was out.
RANDOLPH, VT
miltonindependent.com

This $465,000 home in Milton has a modern charm and is move in ready

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Milton has a stunning living room with vaulted ceilings and oak laminate flooring. The house also has a massive eat-in kitchen with a abundance of counter space. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter) Price: $465,000. Square Feet: 1,568. HIGHLIGHTS: half acre...
MILTON, VT

