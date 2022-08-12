Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
Dodgers: Former Star OFer Wants Another Shot in MLB, More Specifically, with LA
Former Los Angeles Dodger, Yasiel Puig, is hopeful he can return to Major League Baseball after his stint in the KBO. Unfortunately for Puig, baseball is a sport with a long memory.
Dodgers Roster News: Austin Barnes Leaves Team, Wolters Recalled
The veteran Dodgers catcher is excused to deal with a family emergency.
Game Log: How Rangers Broke Mariners Spell
The Texas Rangers were trying to break a nine-game losing streak to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. Our game log walks you through it.
Bill Russell and the future of league-wide jersey retirements
The NBA broke a long-standing tradition on Thursday with the announcement that they would retire No. 6 across the entire league, in honor of NBA great Bill Russell who died on July 31. Any players currently wearing the number are allowed to continue doing so, but no new No. 6 jerseys will be issued.
NBA・
Michael Kopech throws hitless six innings, Sox beat Tigers
Michael Kopech struck out a career-best 11 in six innings of no-hit ball and Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Kopech was lifted despite blanking the Tigers on 85...
How to watch White Sox vs. Astros in Spanish and English
When the White Sox take on the Houston Astros on Monday night for the first game in a four-game series, fans can follow along in both English and Spanish with NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be looking for another win over the AL-West-leading Astros after losing the teams’ first series this season, two games to one, back in June.
Vaughn hits tiebreaking single, White Sox beat Tigers 6-4
Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive night, AJ Pollock homered in the eighth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday night. Vaughn had three hits for the White Sox, who moved within 2 1/2 games of AL...
Report: Bucks-Celtics, Grizzlies-Warriors among NBA Christmas games
The NBA knows it is going to have to compete with the NFL on Christmas Day this year, and it appears to be bringing the heat. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the five games set to tip-off on Christmas: Bucks-Celtics, Sixers-Knicks, Suns-Nuggets, Lakers-Mavericks and Grizzlies-Warriors. Charania did not specify...
NBA・
What does the GSH on Bears jersey stand for
As the charter franchise of the National Football League, the Chicago Bears are steeped in history. The Bears celebrated 100 NFL seasons in 2019. And with so much franchise history, the Bears have found ways to honor it. One of which is a trio of letters on the shoulder of the Bears' jerseys.
