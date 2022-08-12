ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch White Sox vs. Astros in Spanish and English

When the White Sox take on the Houston Astros on Monday night for the first game in a four-game series, fans can follow along in both English and Spanish with NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be looking for another win over the AL-West-leading Astros after losing the teams’ first series this season, two games to one, back in June.
NBC Sports Chicago

What does the GSH on Bears jersey stand for

As the charter franchise of the National Football League, the Chicago Bears are steeped in history. The Bears celebrated 100 NFL seasons in 2019. And with so much franchise history, the Bears have found ways to honor it. One of which is a trio of letters on the shoulder of the Bears' jerseys.
