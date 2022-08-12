ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kona Poké will open a fifth restaurant in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Central Florida’s popular food concept Kona Poké is coming to Melbourne later this year. The restaurant will be near the Melbourne Square Mall. Kona Poké is based on a healthy lifestyle and Hawaiian-style poké bowls filled with fish and sauce. Guests can choose from a variety of fresh ingredients and vegan, vegetarian, keto and gluten-free options.
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Latest Health Inspections for July 2022 in Sebastian, Florida

The restaurants and bars in Sebastian continue to improve with each health inspection. Most of the establishments now have a long track record of cleanliness and have remained consistent. Here are the latest health inspections in Sebastian, Florida. Pareidolia Brewing Company. The Pareidolia Brewing Company only had two basic violations...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Helping Residents Own Their Own Home

Port St. Lucie - Sunday August 14, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has assisted six residents with realizing their dream of owning a home by creating and implementing an affordable homeownership opportunity funded by a federal grant from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Colette Kemerer, a local healthcare worker;...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Vero Beach, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
Vero Beach, FL
Obituaries
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
WPBF News 25

Showers and strong storms return to South Florida this weekend

Fla. — Video above: A look at the latest forecast. South Florida will make a return to the rainy season this weekend after a mostly dry summer. WPBF meteorologists say that eastern areas like Vero Beach and West Palm Beach are almost nine inches below average for rainfall this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Richard Lee#Vero Beach High School#Nra#H A L O Animal Rescue
wmfe.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Associated Press

Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County,...
click orlando

1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
COCOA, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Mia & Chopper! Pets of the week!

Mia is a playful 2-year-old cat that would love an active home. This sweetheart gets along great with other respectful cats and all types of people. She’s talkative, fun, and enjoys pouncing on toys!. Chopper is a 7-year-old, energetic pup who would love a big yard to run around...
PALM CITY, FL
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy