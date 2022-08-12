ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Overdose reversal medication to be available without prescription

By Courtney Ward
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EDdy_0hEF15aL00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Health Department has issued a statewide order for naloxone starting on Monday, August 15. The order will allow New Yorkers to get naloxone at any pharmacy in the state without a prescription.

Naloxone is a medication that can be easily administered to block the effects of opioids allowing a person to regain consciousness and resume normal breathing. Officials have been trying to make the overdose prevention medication more accessible after the number of overdose deaths increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Standing orders for naloxone have been issued in various areas of the state since 2015. Some pharmacies have their own standing orders, and the state Health Department has also had a mechanism for pharmacies seeking standing orders to obtain one. Those standing orders combined covered more than 2,600 pharmacies.

The new standing order applies to all pharmacies in the state. They do not need to apply individually. Pharmacies which already have naloxone standing orders may continue to use them. Participating pharmacies will also be required to give the health department information on their location and hours of operation so that a comprehensive online directory can be made available.

In October, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative bill package to reduce drug-related overdose deaths across the state and encourage those suffering from addiction to seek help in their recovery.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the State’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369 ) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369 ).

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

NY State Health Department Issues Pharmacy Standing Order for Naxolone

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has announced a statewide pharmacy standing order for naloxone beginning Monday. Naloxone is a medication that is used to block the effects of opioids allowing a person to regain consciousness and resume normal breathing. According to the state health department, some pharmacy chains...
HEALTH
Oneida Dispatch

New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
MORRISVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Says Don’t Call Them “Inmates”; What Are They Now?

A word will be completely removed from New York State laws after Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill prohibiting the word "inmate" from being used in official documents. In a press release from the Governor's office, the legislation was praised for reducing "harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology used in state law." The bill was introduced by Sen. Gustavo Rivera from New York's 33rd District.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naloxone#Opioids#Overdose Deaths#Online Pharmacies#Politics State#Politics Legislative#New Yorkers#The Health Department
News 4 Buffalo

New York State to open cannabis dispensary license applications

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Office of Cannabis Management announced Thursday it will begin accepting applications for conditional, adult-use retail dispensary licenses in two weeks. License applications will be available on August 25, first for those who have a marijuana-related conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act. Those […]
ECONOMY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
96.1 The Eagle

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

PBA of NYS calls for SUNY police to get COVID hazard pay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the New York State Budget, $1.3 billion was allocated for certain frontline healthcare workers. This includes but is not limited to those who are nurses, therapists, clerks, and custodians as a way to attract more employees and thank them for their service during the pandemic. Now, the Police Benevolent Association […]
News 4 Buffalo

Hochul signs NY’s Green CHIP bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just days after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined Governor Kathy Hochul in Albany to sign New York State’s $10 billion Green CHIPS bill. “What this is going to do is off set the cost of developing a semiconductor plant and we are going […]
POLITICS
WNYT

Man sentenced for ID theft and fraud

Three and a half years in prison, for a man who took part in an ID theft case impacting hundreds of New Yorkers. 54 year old Guy Cuomo is from Maryland. He was just sentenced for his role in a scheme to sell personal information he got from the New York State Department of Labor and workforce agencies in other states.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy