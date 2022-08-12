Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Berston Field House boxers hope to make Flint proud at Golden Gloves
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a way, it's fitting that Sardius Simmons is boxing out of Flint. "Everywhere we go, people be like, when we say Flint, we from Flint, they just automatically say the negative part, not the good," Simmons said. "There's still good in the city, you just got to find it."
Maize n Brew
Tarris Reed brings his large personality to Michigan basketball
Brian Boesch, the play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, has turned his Defend the Block podcast into a must-listen. The past few weeks, he has been talking with each of the incoming freshman. On Tuesday, it was Tarris Reed’s turn, who explained his career so far, as well as his strengths and weaknesses, as well as this awesome, candid answer as to why he committed to Michigan.
Hockey community rallies to help Dexter man paralyzed in game
CHELSEA, MI - Neal Boudette described his friend and sometimes hockey teammate Bill Ellsworth’s fall as a freak accident. The fall wasn’t the result of a malicious hit, but something that could have happened to anyone in the over-40 hockey league at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea. Ellsworth...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Michigan football has a season-long fight brewing at safety
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Steve Clinkscale has an ideal situation on his hands in the Michigan secondary. Not only has he identified two starting safeties, players who saw extended playing time on last year’s Big Ten championship team, R.J. Moten and Rod Moore, but junior Makari Paige continues to push up front, too.
thesalinepost.com
Longtime Administrator David Raft Listed Among Resignations in Saline Schools HR Report
David Raft, the longtime Saline Area Schools administrator, has resigned from the school district. Raft's most recent position in the district was Principal of Operations. In that role, Raft had been the point-person for the district's bond proposal. According to the human resources report in the most recent agenda packet,...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022
Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
2 more staff members will not be returning to Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this fall
The list of staff members leaving Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this year just got a little longer with the athletic director and director of operations leaving.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café
NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
See crews tear down former University of Michigan admin building piece-by-piece
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews from Adamo Detroit began demolition work this week on the University of Michigan’s Fleming Administration Building. A large Caterpillar excavator with a demolition jaw attachment could be seen crushing and removing the the structure at 503 Thompson St. piece-by-piece Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. Water cannons and misters sprayed the site down as rubble tumbled from the six-story building.
Historic Ypsilanti building reopens with new look, fresh pizza
YPSILANTI, MI -- Richard Muszynski pulled eight layers of roofing off the top of the building when he renovated the roof of his new restaurant. “The space had not been touched for 100 years, so I spent four years ripping it apart and putting it back together,” Muszynski said.
WILX-TV
Residents celebrate VETFEST in Livingston County
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A large event for veterans took place on Saturday where over 50 veteran specific resource providers were on site. The event was called VETFEST and it was hosted by VETLIFE. According to the non-profit organization, Saturday’s VETFEST was the largest free veteran event in the state...
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Look: Abandoned Pirate Park Amusement Park In Flint
A place where kids came to have fun on a nice summer's day, which is now sitting in ruins and collecting graffiti. It's not all that bad though, as there is an investor who is looking to restore the park to its once former glory. Look Inside This Abandoned Flint...
WNEM
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves
Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT. |. A Genesee...
udmercy.edu
2019 Valedictorian takes first vows with Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal
Sr. Solanus Payne (Mary Margaret Payne), Detroit Mercy’s Class of 2019 valedictorian, recently took her first vows with Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal. Sr. Solanus’ first assignment will be in Drogheda, Ireland in early 2023. Revisit her journey to Detroit Mercy and eventually to a religious calling in...
abc12.com
'They saved my life'. Graduation day for Tuscola County mental health and sobriety courts
CARO (WJRT) - It was graduation day for a number of Thumb area residents. No high school or college diplomas were involved, instead the graduates get a new lease of life. They have been in trouble with the law, many for drinking and driving, and thankfully not physically hurting anyone.
Detroit News
All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport
For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
We're in the middle of sweet corn season: Here are some easy ways to cook, store it
When it comes to produce that is fresh, sweet, and tasty, it doesn't get any better than sweet corn. And we are smack dab in the middle of sweet corn season. Loads of yellow, white, and bi-color corn are landing at many metro Detroit local farm markets, independent stores and farmers' markets.
