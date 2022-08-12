ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Berston Field House boxers hope to make Flint proud at Golden Gloves

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a way, it's fitting that Sardius Simmons is boxing out of Flint. "Everywhere we go, people be like, when we say Flint, we from Flint, they just automatically say the negative part, not the good," Simmons said. "There's still good in the city, you just got to find it."
FLINT, MI
Tarris Reed brings his large personality to Michigan basketball

Brian Boesch, the play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, has turned his Defend the Block podcast into a must-listen. The past few weeks, he has been talking with each of the incoming freshman. On Tuesday, it was Tarris Reed’s turn, who explained his career so far, as well as his strengths and weaknesses, as well as this awesome, candid answer as to why he committed to Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022

Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café

NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
NAPOLEON, MI
See crews tear down former University of Michigan admin building piece-by-piece

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews from Adamo Detroit began demolition work this week on the University of Michigan’s Fleming Administration Building. A large Caterpillar excavator with a demolition jaw attachment could be seen crushing and removing the the structure at 503 Thompson St. piece-by-piece Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. Water cannons and misters sprayed the site down as rubble tumbled from the six-story building.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Residents celebrate VETFEST in Livingston County

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A large event for veterans took place on Saturday where over 50 veteran specific resource providers were on site. The event was called VETFEST and it was hosted by VETLIFE. According to the non-profit organization, Saturday’s VETFEST was the largest free veteran event in the state...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
Look: Abandoned Pirate Park Amusement Park In Flint

A place where kids came to have fun on a nice summer's day, which is now sitting in ruins and collecting graffiti. It's not all that bad though, as there is an investor who is looking to restore the park to its once former glory. Look Inside This Abandoned Flint...
FLINT, MI
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves

Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT. |. A Genesee...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
2019 Valedictorian takes first vows with Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal

Sr. Solanus Payne (Mary Margaret Payne), Detroit Mercy’s Class of 2019 valedictorian, recently took her first vows with Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal. Sr. Solanus’ first assignment will be in Drogheda, Ireland in early 2023. Revisit her journey to Detroit Mercy and eventually to a religious calling in...
DETROIT, MI
All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport

For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

