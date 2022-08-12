Read full article on original website
sflcn.com
The VM Group Celebrated Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary All Over South Florida in Style
SOUTH FLORIDA – VM Group, Jamaica’s premiere financial organization, celebrated Jamaica’s 60th Independence as only VM can and introduced its renewed mission to “Transform Your Everyday”. Community Meeting & Lyme. The weekend of engaging activities began on Wednesday August 3rd, 2022, with VM Group President...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to visit Aventura, Miami Gardens on first day of “Hope for Florida” Tour
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will kick-off a pre-Primary campaign tour Saturday in South Florida as the Congressman preps for the upcoming Democratic Primary in the state’s Governor’s race. The tour will last 10 days, leading up to the Aug. 23 Primaries. The statewide “Hope for Florida” Tour will...
biscaynetimes.com
"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location
While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
islandernews.com
Is retaliation behind the closure of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center’s protest against homeless encampment?
All was quiet Saturday at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center off the Rickenbacker Causeway, a day when residents and tourists would enjoy renting a kayak and paddling out in peaceful Biscayne Bay. On the Center's website, there was a note in red letters: Hours may change under current circumstances. And,...
islandernews.com
Three island favorites participating in 2022 Miami Spice, featuring exclusive menus
The popular Miami Spice program, now in its 21st year, returns in August and September offering fixed-price menus to popular restaurants in the Greater Miami and Miami Beach areas, including three island restaurants who are participating in 2022. Miami Spice Restaurant Months is a program of The Greater Miami Convention...
Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated
MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
Barbershop Founder & Entrepreneur Shares Tips
Perry Petit-Beau, founder of Fort-Lauderdale-based barbershop Petit Beau Barber Lounge, discusses his path to entrepreneurship and lessons he's learned along the way. Sometimes dreams do come true. They did for Perry Petit-Beau. From the time he was a kid, he wanted a barbershop. Last year he opened Petit Beau Barber Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.
Miami New Times
Here Are the Miami Restaurants That Made 50 Top Pizza's List of America's Best Pizzerias
If you're on the hunt for some of the area's best pizza, a new list created by 50 Top Pizza recently announced the country's top restaurants serving up pies — and three of them are in Miami. The online guide, curated by Italian-based 50 Top Pizza, annually curates the...
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
Brightline Offers Concert Rides
Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale
After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
margatetalk.com
A ‘World Class’ Downtown: Margate to Hear New Proposal For Stalled City Center Project
Margate officials will hear a new pitch for developing the city’s long-stalled City Center project, which would create a sprawling downtown off State Road 7. SeaVest Consulting Services, a Kentucky firm, will present Margate’s Community Redevelopment Agency with its vision for a 1.5 million square foot, mixed-use property at the agency’s Aug. 17 meeting.
worldredeye.com
Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine
Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
islandernews.com
Miami’s housing inventory and labor market ideal for profiting by flipping fixer-uppers
Chip and Joanna Gaines, the "Property Brothers" and even Vanilla Ice have shown real estate investors on TV the challenges of renovating and flipping older homes – but also the profit that can be accrued. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can, in fact, come with a low...
Click10.com
COVID-19 infections decline in Florida, but not enough to lower high risk of infection
MIAMI – As of Saturday morning, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that all of the counties in Florida were at high risk of COVID-19 infection except for Glades, Taylor, and Holmes counties, which were at medium risk. Data shows the cases and hospitalizations are decreasing,...
calleochonews.com
Environmental violations fines in Miami-Dade County have been raised substantially
Environmental violations on Biscayne Bay will now face stricter charges and penalties. As of mid June 2022, Miami-Dade ounty raised penalties on environmental violations that pollute Miami-Dade's waters, particularly in Biscayne Bay. After two decades, these fines will be changed after adjusting for inflation and the severity of the violations.
Deerfield News
DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...
thewestsidegazette.com
Ms. Julie Hunter has checked out her last book here on earth
We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Julie Hunter, Broward County Library’s former Associate Director for Public Service. The recipient of the Florida Library Association’s 2014 Lifetime Achievement Award, Julie came to Broward County in 2002 as the executive director of the newly opened African American Research Library and Cultural Center. Prior to that, she held a similar position at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History in Atlanta, Georgia. She was promoted to Associate Director in 2007 and retired from Broward County in 2013 after 47 years as an esteemed library professional.
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
