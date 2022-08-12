ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location

While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
CBS Miami

Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated

MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
@growwithco

Barbershop Founder & Entrepreneur Shares Tips

Perry Petit-Beau, founder of Fort-Lauderdale-based barbershop Petit Beau Barber Lounge, discusses his path to entrepreneurship and lessons he's learned along the way. Sometimes dreams do come true. They did for Perry Petit-Beau. From the time he was a kid, he wanted a barbershop. Last year he opened Petit Beau Barber Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.
Deerfield News

MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Brightline Offers Concert Rides

Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale

After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
worldredeye.com

Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine

Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
Deerfield News

DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...
thewestsidegazette.com

Ms. Julie Hunter has checked out her last book here on earth

We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Julie Hunter, Broward County Library’s former Associate Director for Public Service. The recipient of the Florida Library Association’s 2014 Lifetime Achievement Award, Julie came to Broward County in 2002 as the executive director of the newly opened African American Research Library and Cultural Center. Prior to that, she held a similar position at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History in Atlanta, Georgia. She was promoted to Associate Director in 2007 and retired from Broward County in 2013 after 47 years as an esteemed library professional.
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
