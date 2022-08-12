Read full article on original website
Related
Videos show scale of flash flooding as rain finally hits parched UK, with warnings of more to come
Videos have emerged showing the scale of the flash flooding that hit several parts of the UK on Monday, the result of heavy downpours after many weeks of exceptionally dry conditions.Experts say the record-breaking heatwaves over the last few weeks have left the ground extremely hard and dry and hence more susceptible to flooding.Local reports said that heavy rainfall and flash flooding hit some parts of Devon and Cornwall as thunderstorms swept across the South West and East of England.One of the videos shared on social media shows a roundabout near a river in Truro, Cornwall quickly flooding as...
Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK
Roads in areas of Cornwall and Devon have flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the UK for the second day running.The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm alert for England and Wales on Tuesday, warning of more flash flooding as well as transport disruption and power cuts.The weather warning will stay in place on Wednesday for southern England, where communities could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.The Environment Agency has put out 19 flood alerts in areas of the Midlands and south-east England.It comes...
Met Office warns of floods as heatwave ends with heavy thunderstorms
Britain is on high alert for flash flooding as the heatwave gives way to heavy thunderstorms and torrential rain on parched ground. The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain across most of Britain until late on Tuesday, with a small chance that fast-moving water could cause “risk to life”. These dangers will persist in southern England until Wednesday.There was localised flooding in parts of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset on Monday – the same day as those areas were hit by a hosepipe ban because of the dry summer drought.“There are likely to be more flash...
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sturgeon moon – the last supermoon of the year – captured in spectacular photos around the world
The Sturgeon moon – August's full moon – took over the night sky on Thursday, giving spectators around the world a spectacular view of the last supermoon of the year. This Sturgeon moon is considered to be the fourth supermoon in a row after the Buck moon in July, Strawberry moon in June and Flower moon in May. A supermoon refers to a full moon when the moon is within 90% of perigee – its closet approach to Earth.
Comments / 2