Britain is on high alert for flash flooding as the heatwave gives way to heavy thunderstorms and torrential rain on parched ground. The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain across most of Britain until late on Tuesday, with a small chance that fast-moving water could cause “risk to life”. These dangers will persist in southern England until Wednesday.There was localised flooding in parts of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset on Monday – the same day as those areas were hit by a hosepipe ban because of the dry summer drought.“There are likely to be more flash...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO