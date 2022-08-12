ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hometown Heroes banners to line Santa Fe streets again

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of banners honoring New Mexico veterans will once again line Santa Fe streets. The removal of the Hometown Heroes banners caused an uproar after officials took them down citing safety concerns about whether the light poles could support them.

First New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marshal honored in Phoenix

Since then, the city has worked with the light pole manufacturer to establish how to hang the banners safely. The Santa Fe city council is holding a special meeting Monday to reinstate the program along approved stretches. That includes parts of Cerillos, Guadalupe, and the downtown Railyard. Meanwhile, the governor’s office also stepped in giving the green light to hang the banners on St. Francis which is a state road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

