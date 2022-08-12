New York to start taking retail cannabis applications
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Office of Cannabis Management announced Thursday it will begin accepting applications for conditional, adult-use retail dispensary licenses in two weeks.
License applications will be available on August 25, first for those who have a marijuana-related conviction before passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act. Those who have had a close relative with a marijuana-related conviction in New York State will also be first in line.
Applicants must also have experience owning and operating a “qualifying” business.
Applications will be accepted through September 26. The Office of Cannabis Management has posted a resource page to help those seeking more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.
Comments / 0