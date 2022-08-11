Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Shopify recently added new B2B commerce tools to its platform, dramatically expanding its addressable market. Airbnb is evolving into an inspiration engine for travelers, and it's generating tremendous amounts of cash in the process.
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032
If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities.
Motley Fool
Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks.
Motley Fool
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market.
Motley Fool
Should Dividend Investors Add This Stock to Their Portfolios?
Abbott surpassed the analyst consensus for sales and earnings in the second quarter. The company's dividend is positioned to grow in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is less than the medical devices industry average.
Motley Fool
Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.
Palantir is growing revenue from U.S. commercial customers by 120% year over year. Floor & Decor is shrugging off macro challenges and just keeps posting great revenue growth.
Motley Fool
2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
American Tower and VICI Properties both possess steady and proven business models. The two companies pay market-topping dividends, which should appeal to yield-hungry investors. Each of the stocks appear to be a decent value for its quality.
Motley Fool
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV)
Veeva Systems Company Info. Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific...
Motley Fool
Why Novavax Stock Was Plummeting This Week
The company missed quite badly on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly earnings report. The vaccine developer also made a drastic adjustment to its full-year guidance.
Motley Fool
3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
TSMC will remain the bedrock of the global chipmaking industry. ASML's lithography systems make it the best "pick-and-shovel" play. Texas Instruments' diversification, strong cash flows, and shareholder-friendly moves make it a great evergreen investment.
CNBC
The inflation argument that predicts another good decade for technology investing
New technology can hold down or even reduce costs of energy, technology and labor. Recent data on short-term productivity declines, and inflation up 8.5 percent in the last year, make the case for more investment in technology by corporations. Cloud computing, AI, e-commerce, renewable energy and EVs, and autonomous transportation...
Motley Fool
3 Passive Income Generators Down Between 11% and 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Verizon's 5.7% dividend yield is the highest it has been in the last decade. Pool Corp.'s price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest it has been in ten years. Tractor Supply looks to continue lowering its share count while raising its dividend annually.
Motley Fool
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
A holding company that provides, through its operating subsidiaries, credit enhancement products to the public finance, structured finance and mortgage markets. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about AGO. rhallbick (91.03) Submitted: 1/1/2018 12:42:22 PM :
Motley Fool
This Passive-Income Giant Has High-Powered Growth Ahead
Brookfield Renewable delivered double-digit growth in the second quarter. The renewable-energy company secured several more growth drivers in the period. That has it on track to grow toward the high end of its range in the coming years.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction
These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%.
thefastmode.com
Soft POS User Base to Grow 475% Globally by 2027, says Juniper Research
A new study from Juniper Research has found the total number of merchants deploying soft POS solutions will surpass 34.5 million globally by 2027; rising from 6 million in 2022. This growth will be driven by Apple's entrance into the soft POS space; enabling iOS users to access an affordable mobile POS solution.
Motley Fool
3 Monster Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
Realty Income's size gives it an advantage over peers when it comes to sourcing, absorbing, and paying for acquisitions. AvalonBay has the scale to grow internally or externally, while making sure that it owns top properties in top markets. Prologis' portfolio isn't just big, but it has massive embedded land...
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Soared Today
Plug Power reported an earnings miss earlier this week, but investors bought the stock on renewed promises of profit. Today, Wall Street seemed to endorse that view, with Wells Fargo raising its price target on Plug Power stock by nearly 50%.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Eli Lilly has a solid business with strong long-term growth potential. Novo Nordisk has a storied past and a promising future. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should be a huge winner for long-term investors with its game-changing therapies.
