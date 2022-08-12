Locked car stolen in River North with 2 dogs inside, thief climbed in through sun roof: CPD

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Chicago woman is desperately trying to get her dogs back after they were stolen along with her SUV in River North Thursday afternoon.

Kayla Ward had left her Porsche SUV running on Wells near Huron at about 3 p.m. The car was locked but the sunroof was left open. She had been gone a short time when someone climbed in and drove away. Her Maltese and Shih Tzu were in the back seat. Police said the SUV was seen going North on Wells.

Ward spoke to CBS- 2 .

“I don’t care about the car, I don’t care about anything. I just want my dogs back,” Ward said.

She said she still had the keys of her black Porshce SUV with Michigan plates.

Ward said the dogs are chipped and is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of her dogs. Anyone with information should contact police.

