thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders slams Pro Football Hall of Fame: 'My jacket got to be a different color'
Deion Sanders took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the recent caliber of its inductees, saying some didn't belong next to him.
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Legendary Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson enters hospice care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, the MVP of Super Bowl IV, has entered hospice care, according to multiple
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season
Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Bill Belichick Reportedly Irked By Blitz-Happy Giants Defense
Belichick reportedly wasn't happy that the Giants ran more blitzes than usual for a preseason game.
Falcons 27, Lions 23: Does Desmond Ridder Have 'It'?
Despite the first-team players only seeing action for one quarter, there were plenty of lessons to be learned from Atlanta's preseason opener.
CBS Sports
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz Starts Shaky, But Finishes Debut With TD Drive
Wentz made his Commanders debut Saturday.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight
The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed
Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
