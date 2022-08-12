Second Game of European Tour Not So Easy for Hogs

After a blowout in the first game in Spain, second proves a little closer.

BARCELONA, Spain — Arkansas was down early, but figured things out.

The Razorbacks out-scored Catalan Elite 29-19 in the second quarter and rolled to a 99-86 victory Thursday in game two of the Razorbacks’ Foreign Tour.

Arkansas was led by Kamani Johnson’s double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds) while Nick Smith and Davonte Davis each scored a game-high 17 points.

Hogs’ Kamani Johnson After Win Over Barcelona (TV-G; 4:05)

Overall, seven Razorbacks scored in double figures including Trevon Brazile (14 points), Ricky Council (13 points), Jordan Walsh (12 points) and Barry Dunning Jr. (10 points).

Council and Walsh grabbed seven rebounds each.

The Razorbacks were turnover prone early and down by eight (12-4) to start the first quarter. Arkansas rallied and was down four (24-20) at the end of the first period.

A Council triple and back-to-back buckets by Brazile tied the game at 27 to start the second quarter.

The teams basically traded baskets until Dunning converted a fastbreak layup — off a Council steal — to give Arkansas its first lead (30-28) with 7:30 left. Two-and-a-half minutes later and the score tied at 34, Smith’s triple gave the Hogs a lead it would not relinquish.

While Catalan Elite immediately tied the game at 37, Walsh and Dunning accounted for all 10 points in a 10-0 run, including two dunks by Walsh and one by Dunning.

The Hogs never looked back.

Arkansas used a 7-0 run early and took the first of two 16-point leads in the third quarter.

In the final seconds of the third quarter, Walsh got a steal, advanced the ball to Dunning and Smith delivered the layup as the buzzer sounded to end the period with a 70-58 cushion.

The Razorbacks grabbed a game-best, 17-point lead (88-71) with 4:21 left in the game and held on to a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Arkansas out-rebounded Catalan Elite, 41-22, but committed 23 turnovers with 21 assists. On the other end, Arkansas forced 20 turnovers thanks to 13 steals.

Arkansas plays game three of four in the trip on Sunday (Aug. 13) at 12:30 p.m. against Orange 1 Basket Bassano in Como, Italy. Game four is set for Tuesday in Como as well.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

