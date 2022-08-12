ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military Serviceman Travels Across Globe For Wife’s Graduation Ceremony

By Earl Stoudemire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – On Friday, August 18th, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments.

For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her.

Michelle Ramirez started her college journey six years ago at A&M – Central Texas to work towards her degree in computer information systems.

After overcoming several life challenges Ramirez is happy to close this life chapter.

It’s an unreal experience for Ramirez welcoming her husband back from the Middle East.

“Here we are, six years later, literally one day before graduation and still in shock,” said Ramirez.

Running out of GI Bill funding from her father, Ramirez had to go from being a full time student, to part time, to sometimes no classes in order to save money.

“It seemed like every time I’d get knocked down, I just kept going,” said Ramirez. “I would reregister every semester if I had to get out.”

Ramirez worked multiple jobs, and one she consistently had was with the university bookstore where she worked for over three years.

“You have your long nights and not being able to sleep sometimes,” said Ramirez. “This was a very accommodating job in that regard, so it worked well, my school schedule. I could still get a little bit of money here and there.”

She married Nathan Ramirez in 2019 and had even more responsibilities to handle as a military wife.

Not able to see his wife in-person for three years, Nathan made sure to stay in communication with her constantly encouraging and supporting her.

“I’ll tell her like, no, no, no, keep going, and I try to be with her as much as I can along the way,” said Nathan Ramirez.

“We do try to dedicate at least an hour or two a day to just to check up on each other,” said Michelle Ramirez. “How are you doing? Did you have a good day or was it was it not great? What can I do to help?”

For anyone in similar circumstances, Ramirez has one thing to say.

“Don’t compare yourself to others,” said Ramirez. “Your story and your completion rate will always fall into place at the speed that it’s meant to be for you.”

After graduation, Ramirez and her husband are going on vacation in Washington state to enjoy the moment.

As for the future, Ramirez has goals set to attend law school.

