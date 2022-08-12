In the current bear market, digital currencies have taken a beating like never before. For example, Bitcoin (BTC), which is the first, most popular and most valuable crypto token, is down by more than 57% of what it was earlier this year. Although Bitcoin (BTC) enjoyed certain advantages as being the pioneer of cryptocurrencies, real innovation is happening through altcoins — coins other than Bitcoin (BTC), and this is the primary reason why people study different altcoins: to capitalise on them, to diversify their portfolio and spread risk too.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO