Best Top Coins Alternatives Under $1 to Buy – Pugglit Inu & Cardano
In the current bear market, digital currencies have taken a beating like never before. For example, Bitcoin (BTC), which is the first, most popular and most valuable crypto token, is down by more than 57% of what it was earlier this year. Although Bitcoin (BTC) enjoyed certain advantages as being the pioneer of cryptocurrencies, real innovation is happening through altcoins — coins other than Bitcoin (BTC), and this is the primary reason why people study different altcoins: to capitalise on them, to diversify their portfolio and spread risk too.
TA: Bitcoin Price Aims Higher, Why BTC Could Surge Past $25K
Bitcoin is gaining bullish momentum above $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $24,200 resistance zone. The price is now trading above the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Ethereum Market Observes Pileup Of Leverage As ETH Breaks $2k
Data shows a large amount of leverage has been piling up in the Ethereum futures market as the price of the crypto breaks above $2k. Ethereum Open Interest Surges To Highest Value In Last 4 Months. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH futures market...
HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!
Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
Quant Explains How Bitcoin NUPL Cycles Are Getting Less Volatile With Time
Bitcoin NUPL data suggests that the crypto’s cycles are getting less sharper with time as profit tops and loss bottoms aren’t following a horizontal line. Bitcoin NUPL Didn’t Exceed The 0.75 “Greed” Mark During This Cycle. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...
TA- The Price Of Axie Infinity Struggles Despite Crypto Relief Rally
The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has struggled recently with a few bullish signs against Tether (USDT) despite market sentiments around the project. As a result of the “Merge” sentiments, this has led to many altcoins showing relief rallies and newer altcoins making all-time highs; the price of Axie Infinity has struggled to rally despite many expectations on AXS holders.
How Eco-Friendly Is Crypto? A Look At Proprivex, Ethereum, and Bitcoin
Climate change threatens both water and food scarcity, with the risk of extreme heat, increased flooding, economic loss, and disease. The greatest threat to health is climate change in the 21st century according to The World Health Organisation. So, what are cryptocurrencies doing to tackle their carbon footprint? This article...
Ethereum Sees Setback After Breaking $2k, But Price Likely to Maintain Upward Trajectory
Ethereum has experienced a mild setback after breaking the important barrier at $2,000 and continues to trade in the green over today’s trading session. The cryptocurrency is leading the current crypto market relief and sees poised for further gains. At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,980...
Axie Infinity Under Bearish Grip, But AXS Investors Still Optimistic
Axie Infinity (AXS) price has nosedived following a surprise entry by the bears as seen in the daily price chart. Axie Infinity price dropped as the bears slammed investors shut after going all-in with the recent uptick. The AXS/BTC pair has nosedived by 1.66% or at 0.0007748 BTC. If the...
Ethereum Price Forecast Remains Bullish As Network Nears Another Milestone
Ethereum has been recording win after win over the last month. If it’s not a win in its price, then it is another step forward in its move to being a proof of stake network. These major milestones have reverberated throughout its community, spurring bullish sentiment amongst even the most skeptical of investors. Now, another milestone moving into view for the network promises even better things to come.
Can Carlossy Caterpillar Achieve What Meme Coin Giants Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have?
As a result of the excitement around Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), other meme coins have started to emerge rapidly in the cryptocurrency market. While some were effective and garnered attention, others merely disappeared from the market. However, among the other meme-coins that became popular in late 2021, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin remain at the top of the list.
Ethereum Price Broke Past $1,800 Despite Higher Demand At Lower Levels
Ethereum price flashed recovery over the last 24 hours after it witnessed consolidation at the $1,800 price mark. Over the last week, ETH logged 20% appreciation. It has been a bullish week for the king altcoin. The last time the altcoin traded around this price level was almost two months ago.
Solana Price Positive As It Trades Near $44, Are The Bulls Back On Chart?
Solana price has attempted to revisit the $44 price mark again and it is a matter of time till the coin displays its next move. Over the last week the coin rose by 14% and in the past one day there has been a close to 3% increase in market value.
GNOX (GNOX): Likely Top 50 Crypto Similar To EOS (EOS) And Sandbox (SAND) After Presale Sold-Out Quickly
EOS (EOS) EOS is currently ranked 48th on CoinMarketCap’s list of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap, far below its former top ten position. EOS is currently trading at 91 cents, a drop of nearly 95% from its all-time high of $22 in late 2018. Block.one’s lack of progress...
Oil prices drop as China data show ‘loss of momentum’ in Covid-19 recovery – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as industrial production and retail sales growth slow in world’s second largest economy
Bitcoin Is An alternative To Economic Condition, Says CEO Of Franklin
Many people are reacting differently to the current condition of Bitcoin and the global economy. In the past two consecutive quarters, the US has posted negative GDP, leading to a rate spike by the Feds. Though some individuals are stating that there is yet no inflation, its impact is gradually manifesting.
Biggest Profits Likely From Uniglo (GLO), Near Protocol (NEAR) And Fantom (FTM)
Cryptocurrency investors are using their dollars to forward the decentralised cause, ushering in a new age of trustless, transparent, and peer-to-peer finance. Crypto is on the border of hyper-adoption and similar to the internet in the 1990s will soon explode and be implemented globally. Blockchain technology will change the current financial system and represents a necessary restructuring of the legacy system.
New Findings Shows Institutional Investors Take More Interest In Ethereum
As the launching of the long-awaited Ethereum upgrade, Merge, approaches, there’s a spike in institutional investment. Ethereum products are receiving more attention from big-shot investors. Though there is no stated period for the Merge, most developers anticipate the upgrade by September 19. However, most Ethereum derivatives are getting more...
Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into micro chip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into the Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is building the Metaverse.
