Contractor at center of Harveys Lake controversy arrested
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A contractor at the center of controversy in Harveys Lake over the last few months was arraigned Monday on charges that he stole more than $47,000 of wood and other items from a man who had hired the contractor. Jerry D....
Benefit in Berwick honors victims of Nescopeck fire
BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night
Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
First responders and volunteers describe Saturday's scene
BERWICK, Pa. — On Monday, members of the Berwick Fire Department hosed off the debris left behind after Saturday's violent incident outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant and bar. But Chief Gene Boone says the pain and the damage that was caused won't be as easy to wash away. "It's...
1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes crowd at Pennsylvania house fire fundraiser
BERWICK, Pa. — One person was killed and 17 people were injured Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a crowd gathered in a Pennsylvania city to raise money for the victims of a house fire that killed 10 people earlier this month. Police said the suspect in the case is also responsible for the death of a woman that occurred in a nearby city shortly after the crash.
Drive-through senior expo set
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more. The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine. For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.
Pennsylvania man argued with mom drove into crowd killing 1, injuring 17, then beat mother to death
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death. Police identified the driver […]
Company prints for free, raises money for Nescopeck family after fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Flowers and stuffed animals line a property on First Street in Nescopeck. It's a tribute in memory of the seven adults and three children who died in a fire in Nescopeck last week. Now, a business in nearby Berwick is stepping in to help spread the...
Community comes together to help Nescopeck fire victims
UPDATE: State police said a vehicle crashed into people attending this event around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. 17 people have sent to the hospital, and one person was pronounced dead. This situation is developing, Eyewitness News will update as more information is released. BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community came together to support the families […]
Police locate gallon size bag of marijuana during search for AR-15
Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police, working with members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, located marijuana, a gun, and a scale as they searched a home near the 1600 block of Catherine Street. The search warrant was executed on Aug. 3 for a black AR-15 style firearm investigators said Davere Andre McClain, 50, of Williamsport used in the commission of a crime. Detectives said as they searched for the weapon, they located a bag with approximately 6.6 ounces of marijuana. ...
Group pushes to re-designate Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area hosts millions of people every year, and now, even more people may look to come as the Alliance for the Delaware River National Park and Lenape Preserve, a committee of the Sierra Club's Pennsylvania and New Jersey chapters, looks to re-classify it as a national park.
WOLF
Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
Car ploughs into crowd killing one & injuring 17 before driver slays woman in horror scenes at Pennsylvania benefit
AT least one person has died and 17 have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people gathered to honor victims of a fatal fire. Cops allege the suspect rammed into a group of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, before driving off and beating a woman to death.
Benefit for 3-year-old battling brain cancer
OLYPHANT, Pa. — A benefit was held Saturday in Lackawanna County for a young girl battling brain cancer. 3-year-old Bridget Hudack of Lackawanna County was diagnosed with may wwith optic nerve glioma, a rare form of brain cancer. On Saturday, a benefit for Bridget and her family was held...
Orwigsburg home damaged by fire
A two-alarm fire has heavily damaged a large home in the 700 block of West Market Street in Orwigsburg. The structure is the former Paw Prints Pet Salon at 725 West Market St. Firefighters found flames and smoke pouring from the second floor on their arrival. Fire companies from throughout Schuylkill County responded to the scene. West Market Street is Route 443, which was shut down for hours.
Police say minor intentionally set barn on fire in Snyder County
McClure, Pa. — Police say a minor in Snyder County intentionally set a barn on fire that caused $10,000 of damage. A call went out shortly before 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2 for a barn fire at 1021 Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. Bennerville Fire Company was dispatched to the scene. State police at Selinsgrove say they investigated and found a 14-year-old minor had set the fire. No injuries were reported. A written allegation has been filed at the Snyder County Courthouse, police say.
Mass casualties reported at fundraiser event for Nescopek fire victims
Berwick, Pa. — One male is reported to be in custody after a mass casualty incident in Berwick, Pa. According to multiple reports, fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a crowd of people at 6:40 p.m., Saturday evening. The gathering was a fundraiser to raise money for the ten people who lost their lives in a house fire last...
DJs at fundraiser in Berwick recall moments of chaos
BERWICK, Pa. — Brent Beckley and his wife Ashley were DJs at the fundraising event at the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant on Saturday when they heard thuds and a lot of commotion. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, drove through the event on Saturday, killing one person and injuring more...
Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman
Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
Alleged fentanyl sale lands Lycoming County man in prison
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is being held on $75,000 bail after detectives said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Mikal Lamar Lattimore, 37, of Williamsport allegedly directed the informant to a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 8 through Facebook. An exchange was then completed for $100 worth of fentanyl, detectives said. According to an affidavit filed on Aug. 3, the substance was not field tested due to officer safety concerns. Lattimore was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility during an Aug. 3 court appearance. Lattimore completed a preliminary hearing this week. He is scheduled to face Judge Ryan Tire on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
