Wichita County, TX

Car chase ends in fire, foot pursuit in Wichita Co., manhunt underway

By Olivia Taggart
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A possibly stolen pickup led Wichita County law enforcement on a chase through western Wichita County before crashing into a bar ditch and fleeing on foot through a pasture, leaving behind a grassfire.

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, August 11, Wichita County began pursuit of a pickup truck reportedly stolen out of Colorado on US 287.

Duke said the pickup wrecked in a bar ditch near the Wellington Lane exit off US 287 after a chase that lasted around 30 minutes.

At least one occupant in the truck fled on foot into a pasture.

Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the scene for a grassfire that started at the scene of the crash.

Sheriff Duke said drones from the Game Warden are being used to track down the suspect. Dogs from Allred Prison Unit are also there.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Police Department, Game Warden and Wichita Falls Fire Department are among responders at the scene.

We have a reporter on scene and will pass along further developments as information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.

