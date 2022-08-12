Read full article on original website
Roadkill Nights: Taylor defends Grudge Match crown, hot rods shine, pickups roar
Pontiac – Roadkill’s centerpiece Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match was everything it was cracked up to with thrills, spills, and upsets. But in the end, the favorite kept her crown for the second year in a row. Defending champ Alex Taylor squared off against Westin Champlin is an...
Detroit PAL names new CEO
Detroit – Fred Hunter is the new chief executive officer of the nonprofit Detroit PAL, officials announced Friday. Hunter had been serving as interim CEO for the past few months after previous CEO Robert Jamerson stepped down to fulfill another role at Pfizer. He previously was Detroit PAL’s director...
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
This bug can 'sniff' out human cancer, MSU researchers show
Michigan State University researchers have shown that locusts, a species of short-horned grasshopper, cannot only “smell” the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, but can also distinguish between different cancer cell lines. Patients don't need to worry about bugs swarming their doctors’ offices. The university researchers said...
Red Hot Chili Peppers make Comerica Park show a family affair
Sunday night's Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Comerica Park ended on an emotional note, with Bloomfield Hills-raised Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith thanking the audience and bringing his 95-year-old "all time f---ing rocker" mother, Joan Smith, out in front of the crowd. With the stadium's houselights up and his...
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
Novi actress Leah Jeffries hosts "Beast" movie screening
Prior to the release of the film "Beast", 12 year old actress from Novi, Leah Jeffries, hosted a screening in Detroit Saturday night for friends and family to watch her role on the big screen. "I'm so happy to see them (friends and family) after a long time being gone...
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties after water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The 120-inch water transmission break initially caused a boil water advisory for nearly two dozen...
Detroit Metro air traffic surges as travelers head to these popular destinations
Romulus —Travelers are rapidly returning to the skies over southeast Michigan, powered by flights to destinations overseas. Detroit Metropolitan Airport handled nearly as many passengers in the first six months of this year as it did in all of 2020, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority's June aviation statistics report. The main driver: a substantial rebound in international travelers unencumbered by COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit
Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers
Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
Whitmer won't have to testify in abortion case, judge says; defendants appeal
Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham has ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not be forced to testify in the case she filed to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban — a decision that was almost immediately appealed to the state Court of Appeals. Cunningham said Wednesday that Whitmer established...
Woman, 22, found dead in west Detroit, police say
Detroit police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered Friday morning on the city's west side. According to police, the woman's body was found around 8:20 a.m. in the back of black 2017 Dodge Journey in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue. She had been...
All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport
For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
Police seek tips after bicyclist shot, killed in June on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and killed a man who was riding a bicycle on the city's west side. The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on June 13 in the 14600 block of Chatham near West Outer Drive and Eaton, according to authorities.
MI Dream Home: $3.7M Victorian mansion in Brush Park offers modern touches, old-school design
But with a five-car garage, an award-winning bathroom and even a turret this sprawling 6,700-square-foot home on the market for $3,695,900 in Detroit's Brush Park neighborhood still feels fit for royalty. The home at 82 Alfred St. was built in 1879 by James P. Donaldson, Matt O'Laughlin, selling the home...
48-year-old man arraigned on murder charge in slaying of coworker at GM's Orion plant
A 48-year-old man was arraigned on a charge of open murder Saturday in connection with Thursday’s fatal assault of a coworker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is from Albania and was believed to be living out of his van, is being...
Royal Oak PRIDE Festival returns after 20 years
Returning for the first time in 20 years, the Royal Oak PRIDE Festival, which celebrates diversity and inclusion, will take place in downtown Royal Oak today and Saturday. The weekend of events includes live music, entertainment, DJs, food trucks and other vendors. Gary Baglio, owner of event sponsors Pronto and...
