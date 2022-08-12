ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit PAL names new CEO

Detroit – Fred Hunter is the new chief executive officer of the nonprofit Detroit PAL, officials announced Friday. Hunter had been serving as interim CEO for the past few months after previous CEO Robert Jamerson stepped down to fulfill another role at Pfizer. He previously was Detroit PAL’s director...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

This bug can 'sniff' out human cancer, MSU researchers show

Michigan State University researchers have shown that locusts, a species of short-horned grasshopper, cannot only “smell” the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, but can also distinguish between different cancer cell lines. Patients don't need to worry about bugs swarming their doctors’ offices. The university researchers said...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Detroit News

Red Hot Chili Peppers make Comerica Park show a family affair

Sunday night's Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Comerica Park ended on an emotional note, with Bloomfield Hills-raised Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith thanking the audience and bringing his 95-year-old "all time f---ing rocker" mother, Joan Smith, out in front of the crowd. With the stadium's houselights up and his...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Stadium#Rave Reviews#Ravens#American Football#College Football#Baltimore
Detroit News

Novi actress Leah Jeffries hosts "Beast" movie screening

Prior to the release of the film "Beast", 12 year old actress from Novi, Leah Jeffries, hosted a screening in Detroit Saturday night for friends and family to watch her role on the big screen. "I'm so happy to see them (friends and family) after a long time being gone...
Detroit News

Detroit Metro air traffic surges as travelers head to these popular destinations

Romulus —Travelers are rapidly returning to the skies over southeast Michigan, powered by flights to destinations overseas. Detroit Metropolitan Airport handled nearly as many passengers in the first six months of this year as it did in all of 2020, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority's June aviation statistics report. The main driver: a substantial rebound in international travelers unencumbered by COVID-19 travel restrictions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Detroit News

3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers

Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Woman, 22, found dead in west Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered Friday morning on the city's west side. According to police, the woman's body was found around 8:20 a.m. in the back of black 2017 Dodge Journey in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue. She had been...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport

For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Royal Oak PRIDE Festival returns after 20 years

Returning for the first time in 20 years, the Royal Oak PRIDE Festival, which celebrates diversity and inclusion, will take place in downtown Royal Oak today and Saturday. The weekend of events includes live music, entertainment, DJs, food trucks and other vendors. Gary Baglio, owner of event sponsors Pronto and...
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy