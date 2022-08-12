Aynor Blue Jackets football preview
AYNOR (WBTW) – They Aynor Blue Jackets finished 7-2 last season.
The program lost a number of players, which included their decorated quarterback.
Daniel Stanley is expected to start under center, as he takes over the offense.
Aynor is schedule to open the 2022 season, on the road against Wilson.
