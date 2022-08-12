ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aynor, SC

Aynor Blue Jackets football preview

By Candace Martino
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

AYNOR (WBTW) – They Aynor Blue Jackets finished 7-2 last season.

The program lost a number of players, which included their decorated quarterback.

Daniel Stanley is expected to start under center, as he takes over the offense.

Aynor is schedule to open the 2022 season, on the road against Wilson.

