Update: Ohio State Troopers Release info on Pursuit and Gunfire with Armed Suspect Who Fled FBI Cincinnati Field Office

Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Aug. 12. Patton Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened shortly...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest, charge woman for deadly stabbing
CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man found Sunday night in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Cincinnati police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person in the area and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Kemp, suffering from a stab wound.
Head-on crash kills 3 people in southwest Ohio
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A head-on crash Sunday morning in Clermont County killed three people, according to reports. Deborah Mell, 66, Jeffery Champan, 35, and Racheal Miller, 34, died in the crash, which occurred at about 8:52 a.m. on Ohio 125, the State Highway Patrol tells WLWT Channel 5. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox 19
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison following drug-related deaths of 2 men in Indiana
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation for the fentanyl-related deaths of two men in Indiana, according to Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens. Dearborn County Judge Sally McLaughlin sentenced Seth Donohue, 25, of Brookville, Indiana...
cleveland19.com
Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
WIS-TV
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A school bus carrying 30 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. The bus driver, 55-year-old Steven Posco, went into cardiac arrest while driving and hit a...
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Arizona
Norfolk Police announced in a tweet that the previously missing 15-year-old Kadence S. Morrell has been safely located in Arizona.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
Ohio woman dies after raft overturns at Pennsylvania State Park
An Ohio woman died over the weekend after a raft she was on overturned at a Pennsylvania State Park. According to WPXI, the Ohio woman died at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. The Operations Manager at the park told the news outlet that the woman fell into the rapids on the Lower […]
Former Belmont County Commissioner pleads guilty to mail fraud
A former Belmont County Commissioner and current St. Clairsville City Councilman has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Mark Thomas entered a plea of guilty to one count of mail fraud. On September 30 a federal grand jury charged Thomas with crimes related to stealing more than half a million dollars from an elderly woman with […]
‘It’s just a horrible, horrible thing;’ DeWine issues public statement on FBI attack in Cincinnati
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine made his first public statements regarding the armed man who attempted to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office before he was killed by law enforcement to end an hours-long standoff. During a visit to Whitehall Police Department to announce changes to his Ohio...
‘There’s blood all out here;’ 1 man arrested after stabbing in Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a stabbing that left a woman dead at the Wentworth Apartments Friday evening in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS STORY: “There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch confirms with News...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill
OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, CPD and the Cincinnati firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.
