ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Update: Ohio State Troopers Release info on Pursuit and Gunfire with Armed Suspect Who Fled FBI Cincinnati Field Office

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Aug. 12. Patton Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened shortly...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest, charge woman for deadly stabbing

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man found Sunday night in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Cincinnati police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person in the area and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Kemp, suffering from a stab wound.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Head-on crash kills 3 people in southwest Ohio

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A head-on crash Sunday morning in Clermont County killed three people, according to reports. Deborah Mell, 66, Jeffery Champan, 35, and Racheal Miller, 34, died in the crash, which occurred at about 8:52 a.m. on Ohio 125, the State Highway Patrol tells WLWT Channel 5. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cincinnati#State Highway#Wilmington#Ford
cleveland19.com

Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
WHITEHALL, OH
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
sciotopost.com

Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill

OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy