The smell of pizza and nostalgia hang in the air at Pizza Planet; Selma restaurant, arcade up for sale

Dine and Dish: Fresno's Curry Pizza offers the best of two delicious worlds
The Curry Pizza Company offers a unique and tasty spin on everyone's favorite comfort food.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's 131st birthday celebrated at Thursday Night Market
After three weeks of cancellation due to heat, Hanford’s Thursday Night Market Place was back this week in ﬁne form, with a birthday party to boot. Hanford celebrated its 131st year of existence with a sing-a-long of the song "Happy Birthday" and cake for the public.
2 people hospitalized after gunfire, car crash in southeast Fresno
Detectives believe some sort of argument occurred before several people got into different cars and drove off, following each other.
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
Man allegedly breaks into Parlier home, starts kissing teen girl
Parlier police arrested a man accused of sneaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Man who threatened to shoot mother in Squaw Valley found dead, deputies say
The man Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were searching for in Squaw Valley on Friday has been found dead.
KMPH.com
Man wanted, accused of stealing items from elementary school in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — A man is wanted after police say he stole several items from a Head Start office in Madera. Sierra Vista Elementary says a man caught on camera was seen roaming around on campus. He can be seen wearing denim shorts and a black shirt. Anyone with...
KMPH.com
Family pleads for help finding missing Selma woman, offers $2,000 reward
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is searching for a 22-year-old woman who’s been missing for days now. “Find my granddaughter. My son’s daughter," pleaded Earl Fuentes Tuesday evening. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. “If you’re listening, we love you baby, and...
Old Town Clovis double murder trial starts with 1st view of surveillance video
Surveillance video from a Clovis bar leaves no doubt about who pulled the trigger and killed two people last May, but the shooter is now hoping a jury will cut him a break.
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting near a business in the area of Annadale and Elm.
Woman who slipped out of handcuffs, fired at Fresno County deputies identified
A newly released image shows the moment 30-year-old Mariah Spate had a weapon turned on Fresno County deputies from the back of a patrol car after she had been placed in handcuffs.
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
Where affordable housing is now being built in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Ground was broken on Friday to begin construction on a 78-unit affordable housing complex soon to be built in west Fresno. The project’s cost is estimated to be nearly $29,000,000 and will be built with federal dollars from disaster relief tax credits. Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria says affordable housing is crucial […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mario C Hernandez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mario C Hernandez. Mario Hernandez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 41-year-old Hernandez is 5' 8" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mario Hernandez is hiding,...
crimevoice.com
Kings County man reportedly abandons vehicle in road, tries to hitchhike away from deputies
A Kings County man was recently arrested after reportedly abandoning his vehicle in the road and attempting to hitchhike away from deputies. In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 6, deputies responded to the area of 16th and Jersey Avenues to investigate a report of a man — later identified as Richard Martinez — abandoning his vehicle in the middle of the road.
Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in northeast Fresno, police say
Fresno police are looking for a reckless driver they believe caused a crash that landed a woman in the hospital with serious injuries.
Inmate death behind bars under investigation in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old inmate has died after she was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say correctional deputies and medical staff found 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni unresponsive in her cell -where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first aid […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman in deadly Fresno van crash named
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno. Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder
VISALIA – A man from Visalia is facing up to 190 years in prison for the assault and attempted murder of multiple police officers in a shootout that took place 11 years ago. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the South County Justice Center where McDarment faces over 190 years in prison.
Clovis police release bodycam video in woman's death
The woman, 35-year-old Isabel De la Torre, died after being restrained by officers. Her family has filed a lawsuit, claiming excessive force by Clovis police.
