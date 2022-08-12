ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Roundup: Granville's Budreau breaks 70

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f37GT_0hEExTpw00

Carter Budreau shot a 69 at The Links at Echo Springs on Thursday to take medalist honors for Granville during the LCL/MVL Challenge.

Newark Catholic totaled a 301 to lead the LCL to the title. Brogan Sullivan and Brian Luft each shot 74, and Nathan Riggleman followed with a 75.

Richards leads Newark

Griffin Richards shot 41 for Newark at Westchester in a tight loss to Canal Winchester, 174-179.

Mitch Bolte added a 45, Ryan Wamer 46 and Roman Green 47 for the Wildcats.

GIRLS GOLF

James stays hot

Gracie James shot 68 for the second consecutive day to tie her Watkins Memorial record.

James recorded her score at Cumberland Trail, taking medalist honors during the Watkins Memorial Invitational. Newark Catholic's Caylee Lattimer shot 88, Watkins' Mallory Myers 89 and Licking Valley's Jacqueline Gieseler 92 and Nataley Banks 93.

GIRLS TENNIS

Newark sweeps Westland

Newark's singles players did not drop a game in leading the Wildcats to a 5-0 victory at Westland.

Natalee Breckenridge, Addi Taylert and Andy Hupp were singles winners. Vanessa Bennett and Becca Helber, 6-0, 6-0, and Dia Bailey and Azzure Horne, 6-2, 6-0, were doubles winners.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Herald

Panthers beat Tanks, 17-12

A pass intended for Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers (85) or Garrett Guess (5) is defended by Unioto in a scrimmage game Chillicothe Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Panthers defeated the Sherman Tanks, 17-12. In the contest for Miami Trace, Zach Warnock kicked a 34-yard field goal; Trey Robinette had two touchdown passes, a 6-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Guess and another to Bryce Perkins. Miami Trace will open the season at home against the Waverly Tigers next Friday night at 7 p.m. Warnock converted two extra-point kicks.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Linebacker C.J. Hicks Loses Black Stripe

The highest-ranked prospect in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class is “officially” a Buckeye. Freshman linebacker C.J. Hicks had his black stripe removed after Ohio State’s scrimmage on Saturday, making him the fourth member of the freshman class to shed his black stripe this year. Hicks follows...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
City
Granville, OH
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Canal Winchester, OH
Granville, OH
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Kamryn Babb awarded Ohio State’s Block O jersey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday. Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

For former Scot, Cougar Tim Belcher, there’s no place like home

Tim Belcher’s journey from a Sparta farm to the bright lights of Major League baseball included being told “thanks, but no thanks” by colleges and being the “player to be named later” in an MLB trade. From Sparta to Los Angeles, Belcher made his mark.
SPARTA, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State reveals recipient of 'Block O' jersey for 2022

Ohio State’s tradition of the Block O jersey continues as the Buckeyes have named graduate student and wide receiver Kamryn Babb the recipient of the #0 jersey, the team announced on Saturday. The “Block O” jersey is in special memory of former Ohio State player Bill Willis and College...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lcl Mvl Challenge#Newark Catholic#Wildcats
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey

With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

2024 Texas running back includes Buckeyes in top schools list

It’s one day closer to the home opener, with Notre Dame coming to town on Sept. 3 under the lights. On Thursday, Ohio State gave full access to the media during their practice, and that shed plenty of light on what is going on with this current roster. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Catholic Bishop of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church this morning. Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati, Ohio before...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University students begin moving into dorms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s about to get a lot busier on the Ohio State University campus, with move-in officially starting Monday. By Saturday night, there will be about 14,000 first- and second-year students moving into residence halls. Some, however, took advantage of the weekend to start moving in early. It’s that time of year […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Abraham Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
tigerdroppings.com

Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio

Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In Clintonville

Clintonville is one of my favorite places to answer the question, “what do you want to eat?”. There are so many truly fantastic places to grab a meal in Clintonville that it feels like the kind of place where you can just walk in anywhere and find the best meal of your life.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbe.org

Double Take Emily the Criminal

Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy