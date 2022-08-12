Roundup: Granville's Budreau breaks 70

Carter Budreau shot a 69 at The Links at Echo Springs on Thursday to take medalist honors for Granville during the LCL/MVL Challenge.

Newark Catholic totaled a 301 to lead the LCL to the title. Brogan Sullivan and Brian Luft each shot 74, and Nathan Riggleman followed with a 75.

Richards leads Newark

Griffin Richards shot 41 for Newark at Westchester in a tight loss to Canal Winchester, 174-179.

Mitch Bolte added a 45, Ryan Wamer 46 and Roman Green 47 for the Wildcats.

GIRLS GOLF

James stays hot

Gracie James shot 68 for the second consecutive day to tie her Watkins Memorial record.

James recorded her score at Cumberland Trail, taking medalist honors during the Watkins Memorial Invitational. Newark Catholic's Caylee Lattimer shot 88, Watkins' Mallory Myers 89 and Licking Valley's Jacqueline Gieseler 92 and Nataley Banks 93.

GIRLS TENNIS

Newark sweeps Westland

Newark's singles players did not drop a game in leading the Wildcats to a 5-0 victory at Westland.

Natalee Breckenridge, Addi Taylert and Andy Hupp were singles winners. Vanessa Bennett and Becca Helber, 6-0, 6-0, and Dia Bailey and Azzure Horne, 6-2, 6-0, were doubles winners.