Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Increased Atrial Fibrillation Risk

In a meta-analysis, published in Medicine, researchers explored the potential dose-response relationship between obstructive sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation. According to the lead author, Dong Zhang, the team found that obstructive sleep apnea was correlated with the risk of atrial fibrillation occurrence, regardless of atrial fibrillation subtype. Furthermore, the researchers...
What Colors Can Dogs see and How Does It Affect Their Vision?

What colors can dogs see? What does this mean for their vision? Dogs are not able to see the same colors as humans. In fact, they see a very limited range of colors. This can affect how they see the world around them and can impact their daily lives. In...
