Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
The post How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
docwirenews.com
Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Increased Atrial Fibrillation Risk
In a meta-analysis, published in Medicine, researchers explored the potential dose-response relationship between obstructive sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation. According to the lead author, Dong Zhang, the team found that obstructive sleep apnea was correlated with the risk of atrial fibrillation occurrence, regardless of atrial fibrillation subtype. Furthermore, the researchers...
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12, folate could help treat severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health. Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH, but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.
Does Eating Spicy Food Reduce Inflammation?
Spicy foods may be very appetizing for some people. But aside from the zesty flavor it brings, can it really help reduce inflammation in the body?
5 Ways to Raise Potassium Levels Quickly
Whether you have a potassium deficiency or low levels, here are 5 ways you can increase your potassium quickly to avoid unwanted side effects of low potassium.
petpress.net
What Colors Can Dogs see and How Does It Affect Their Vision?
What colors can dogs see? What does this mean for their vision? Dogs are not able to see the same colors as humans. In fact, they see a very limited range of colors. This can affect how they see the world around them and can impact their daily lives. In...
PETS・
What Really Causes Kidney Stones?
Kidney stones can form when your urine doesn't have enough fluid to dilute the crystal-forming substances. There are several treatment options available.
Sleep Expert Issues 'Serious Health Risks' Warning Over Viral TikTok Trend
The "mouth taping" trend has been gaining huge attention online with over 23 million views, but a sleep expert warned Newsweek of its dangers.
