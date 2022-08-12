Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Baldwin Park
Baldwin Park, Los Angles County, CA: On Friday, Aug. 12, around 11:33 p.m., Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision on Olive Street and Maine Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers reported one victim...
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport
Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
nypressnews.com
Ventura County supervisor, 73, is struck and killed by SUV while crossing street
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was struck and killed by an SUV while walking in a crosswalk in Oxnard on Friday evening, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. at West 7th Street and South A Street, the Oxnard Police Department confirmed late Friday. Investigators found that a...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Police and EMS were on the scene earlier today of a car accident at Garfield and 7th. No additional information is available.
Person Falls On Tracks, Hit By Train At Bridgeport Train Station
A person who fell on the tracks at a Fairfield County train station was struck by a train. The incident took place at the Bridgeport Train Station around 9:10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the MTA, the person fell on the tracks and was struck by a train from...
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian – 08/12/22
SUBJECT: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian. LOCATION: West Seventh Street at South A Street, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Male, 38 year-old Oxnard resident / 2020 GMC Sierra 2500. PEDESTRIAN: Carmen Ramirez, 73 year-old Oxnard resident. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 | andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org. At approximately 6:40...
NBC New York
Person Struck by Train After Falling Onto Tracks at Conn. Train Station
A person was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Emergency officials said dispatchers received a report of someone who fell onto the tracks and was then struck by a train around 9:13 a.m. Authorities have not released details about...
NBC Connecticut
Cat Dies in Milford Trailer Home Fire: Officials
Fire crews said a cat died in a trailer home fire in Milford Friday morning. Officials were called to the home after getting a report that the rear of the trailer was up in flames. Firefighters forced the front door open and extinguished the blaze quickly. A cat passed away...
nypressnews.com
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after being struck by pickup truck in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) — Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk in Oxnard Friday evening. The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Seventh and A streets, according to Oxnard police. The 38-year-old driver of the...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for DWI and Leaving the Scene After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma early this morning. Wade Gagliano was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue, between Pine Avenue and Ocean Avenue, when the vehicle...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County
Police have arrested a man on charges in the deadly hit and run early Sunday morning in Suffolk County.
Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire
Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home.
LI man arrested for fatal hit-and-run
A man was arrested early Sunday after a drunk driving crash killed a pedestrian on Long Island, authorities said.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Waterbury
One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Police were called to East Main Street around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a one-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had struck a...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Metrolink Train in Covina
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said. The pedestrian was...
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
Alert Center: Fire destroys Blooming Grove home
The Woodbury Fire Department posted photos of the flames engulfing the home on Craigville Road.
nypressnews.com
Boil water advisory lifted for Newark Water customers affected by water main break
BELLEVILLE, N.J. — A boil water advisory has been lifted days after a water main break in Belleville. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced Saturday that Newark Water and Sewer Utilities customers who had been affected by Tuesday’s water main break are no longer under the advisory and the water quality has been deemed safe to drink.
