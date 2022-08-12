ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian – 08/12/22

SUBJECT: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian. LOCATION: West Seventh Street at South A Street, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Male, 38 year-old Oxnard resident / 2020 GMC Sierra 2500. PEDESTRIAN: Carmen Ramirez, 73 year-old Oxnard resident. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 | andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org. At approximately 6:40...
OXNARD, CA
NBC Connecticut

Cat Dies in Milford Trailer Home Fire: Officials

Fire crews said a cat died in a trailer home fire in Milford Friday morning. Officials were called to the home after getting a report that the rear of the trailer was up in flames. Firefighters forced the front door open and extinguished the blaze quickly. A cat passed away...
MILFORD, CT
longisland.com

Man Arrested for DWI and Leaving the Scene After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma early this morning. Wade Gagliano was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue, between Pine Avenue and Ocean Avenue, when the vehicle...
RONKONKOMA, NY
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Waterbury

One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Police were called to East Main Street around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a one-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had struck a...
WATERBURY, CT
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed by Metrolink Train in Covina

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said. The pedestrian was...
COVINA, CA
Eyewitness News

Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport

(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

