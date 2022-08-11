ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two vegetation fires burn in Redding area

By Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOaEu_0hEEwzQD00

Two vegetation fires sent up smoke in the Redding area on Thursday evening

The first fire was along Quartz Hill Road near Lake Redding Park. It was a quarter-acre blaze in grass and dry blackberry bushes, Redding Fire Department investigator Ron Krznarich said.

The cause is under investigation, Krznarich said.

A little after 7 p.m., a larger fire called the Canyon Fire burned about 7 acres behind Redding RC & Hobby off Highway 273.

Firefighters reported hose lays had been completed around the fire at 7:53 p.m. An air tanker was done at 7:55 p.m. and returned to the airport.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today.

