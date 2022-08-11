Kenan Thompson receives star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and proudly poses alongside his newly minted honor with his two daughters

Kenan Thompson solidified his status as a showbiz icon as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The entertainment legend, 44, was praised by the likes of his former Saturday Night Live co-star Leslie Jones, and was joined at the ceremony by his two daughters Georgia, eight, and Gianna, four.

Kenan could not hide his happiness as he posed alongside his little girls alongside his newly minted star.

Just as the star was about to be unveiled, Kenan appeared on pins and needles as he pressed his hands together and waited for the big reveal.

Leslie, meanwhile, appeared to be capturing the whole thing on her phone.

She wore a bright red dress, while Kenan looked smart in a navy blue suit and gold bow tie.

Once the star was fully unveiled, the actor proudly posed beside his honor.

He adorably showed his daughters the star as they sat beside him on the red carpet.

In addition to remarks made by Leslie, Kenan's former All That co-star Josh Server also took to the podium.

Kenan revealed on his podcast, You Already Know, that his star had been placed next to Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live.

'Me being next to Lorne is like being next to a boss, you know what I'm saying, and I definitely have a boss mentality,' he explained.

The Good Burger actor previously expressed his thrill to be given a star during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

'That's just crazy,' he stated. 'Like, I still consider myself just, you know, Kenan from Atlanta.'

Kenan's career has been soaring as of late, with the actor recently named the host of the upcoming 2022 Emmy Awards.

It marks the first time Kenan will host the awards show, set to air this year on NBC on September 12. 'I can't wait,' he wrote on social media.

The glamorous award ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live and is set to also live stream on Peacock, reported Deadline.

Kenan released a statement, expressing his gratefulness to be given the opportunity to host the Emmy Awards next month.

'Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC, my longtime network family, makes it even more special,' he explained, according to Deadline.

'Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows,' the actor added.

Several NBC stars are expected to appear at the Emmys including Natalie Zea from La Brea and Jimmy Fallon from The Tonight Show and Password.

Thompson has previously hosted shows in the past, such as the 2021 People's Choice Awards and the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards that same year.

Jen Neal, EVP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, gave his input on having Kenan host the prestigious ceremony, reported the entertainment publication.

'Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself,' he explained.

'We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.'

Kenan himself has been nominated for a total of six Emmy awards during the course of his long-standing career in the industry.

In 2017, he received a nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for co-writing the SNL song, Last Christmas. A year later, he was nominated for the same award for the SNL tune, Come Back, Barack, which he won.

In 2018, he was also nominated for an Emmy for his supporting role in SNL, and again in 2020.

In 2021, he received an additional nomination for Outstanding Actor for his role in SNL and a Lead Actor nomination for his character portrayal in the series, Kenan. Following the second season, the show was cancelled.

The talented star was sprung into the spotlight in the 1990s, starring in the hit Nickelodeon show, All That.

He is also known for working on successful films such as Fat Albert and Good Burger. Most notably, the actor is celebrating his 20th anniversary of appearing on SNL.

