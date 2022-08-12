Want to drink outside legally? Here's where you can
Want to enjoy a drink outside this summer?
Doras, or "designated outdoor refreshment areas," are locations city governments have selected where drinking from a Dora cup with alcohol purchased from a participating local business is perfectly legal.
While Doras don't actually have specified addresses, the ones below will get you close to where you need to go. There are similar areas in Kentucky (though they aren't actually defined as Doras) that are included below, too.
Where to drink outside in Cincinnati
Bellevue
615 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue
Located on Fairfield Avenue between O'Fallon Avenue and Riviera Drive.
Daily: 9 a.m to midnight
Blue Ash
4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash
Encompasses Summit Park, spanning from Summit Parkway to Glendale Milford Road
Daily: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Cheviot
3807 N. Bend Road, Cheviot
Covers a few blocks around Harrison Avenue, including Glenmore Ave and North Bend Road.
Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight
College Hill
6023 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
Starts on Hamilton Avenue and extends from Cedar Avenue to Wittlou Avenue.
Sunday-Thursday: 6-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 6-10 p.m.
Downtown/The Banks
100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown
Spans from the Heritage Bank Center to Paul Brown Stadium and from Mehring Way to Second Street.
Daily: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Fairfield
301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield
From Niles Road down to the Village Park Green, with a section spanning toward Pleasant Avenue.
Daily: noon to midnight.
Hamilton
131 Village Street, Hamilton
Includes the central business district, the German Village Historic District and the historic Main Street Business District in Hamilton.
Daily: 9 a.m. to midnight
Harrison
102 Harrison Ave., Harrison
Spans five blocks of Harrison Avenue, from State Street to Washington Avenue.
Sunday-Thursday: noon to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday: noon to midnight
Hyde Park Square
2700 Erie Ave, Hyde Park
Centered on the businesses and area around Hyde Park Square.
Monday-Thursday: 5-10 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday-Sunday: noon to midnight
Lebanon
27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon
Encompasses a large portion of the Central Business District, including businesses along Mulberry and Broadway. The city plans to expand the Dora boundaries to include the North Broadway corridor.
Monday-Thursday: 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday-Sunday: noon to midnight
Liberty Center
7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Township
Bounded by Liberty Way, Taylor Street and Warehouse Row.
Daily: noon to midnight
Loveland
126 Karl Brown Way, Loveland
Off West Loveland Avenue with access to the Little Miami River and the Little Miami Scenic Trail. Includes Nesbit Park.
Daily: noon-11 p.m.
Mariemont
4000 Plainville Rd, Mariemont
Bounded by Wooster Pike, Oak Street, Murray Avenue and Madisonville Road.
Monday-Thursday 5-10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday-Sunday noon to midnight
Mason
126 E Main St., Mason
Spans from Dawson Street (near Wildflower Café) to 4th Avenue throughout Downtown Mason.
Monday-Thursday: 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight
Middletown
1120 Central Ave, Middletown
Runs from the Great Miami riverfront to Garfield Street in downtown Middletown.
Daily: noon to midnight
Milford
208 Mill St., Milford
Located along Main Street between Copper Blue at 900 Main St. and the Little Miami Brewing Co. at 208 Mill St. Parts of Lila Avenue and Mill and Water streets — plus all of Riverside Park on Water Street – also are in the Dora.
Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight
Montgomery
7880 Remington Road, Montgomery
Around the Heritage District, the Old Montgomery Gateway District, The Marketplace and Montgomery Quarter.
Monday-Thursday: 5-11 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday: noon to midnight, Sunday: noon to 9 p.m.
New Richmond
204 Front St., #200, New Richmond
Runs along Front Street and the town's historic district.
Daily: noon to 10 p.m.
Newport
1 Levee Way, Newport
The Bridgeview Box Park operates under the same premise as a Dora: Visitors can buy drinks from Kon-Tiki, Wooden Cask Brewing or Second Sight Spirits and walk around.
Hours of operation vary by business. For more information, check out the Newport on the Levee website.
Oxford
2 E. High St, Oxford
Located in the Uptown Business District, the Dora runs from Church Street to Walnut Street and Beech Street to Campus Avenue.
Daily: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sharonville
11133 Reading Road, Sharonville
Located in the Downtown Loop of Sharonville along Reading Road.
Monday-Thursday: 5-11 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday: noon to midnight, Sunday: noon to 9 p.m.
Westwood
3460 Epworth Ave, Westwood
Spans Harrison Avenue from Montclair Avenue to Kling Avenue.
Monday-Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Wyoming
434 Springfield Pike, Wyoming
Runs down Springfield Pike and Wyoming Avenue and includes areas around Centennial Park, Village Green Park, Crescent Park and the tennis and bocce courts down Springfield Pike.
Monday-Thursday, 2-11 p.m., Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
