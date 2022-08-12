ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Want to drink outside legally? Here's where you can

By Taylor Burnette, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Want to enjoy a drink outside this summer?

Doras, or "designated outdoor refreshment areas," are locations city governments have selected where drinking from a Dora cup with alcohol purchased from a participating local business is perfectly legal.

While Doras don't actually have specified addresses, the ones below will get you close to where you need to go. There are similar areas in Kentucky (though they aren't actually defined as Doras) that are included below, too.

Where to drink outside in Cincinnati

Bellevue

615 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue

Located on Fairfield Avenue between O'Fallon Avenue and Riviera Drive.

Daily: 9 a.m to midnight

Blue Ash

4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash

Encompasses Summit Park, spanning from Summit Parkway to Glendale Milford Road

Daily: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Cheviot

3807 N. Bend Road, Cheviot

Covers a few blocks around Harrison Avenue, including Glenmore Ave and North Bend Road.

Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight

College Hill

6023 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

Starts on Hamilton Avenue and extends from Cedar Avenue to Wittlou Avenue.

Sunday-Thursday: 6-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 6-10 p.m.

Downtown/The Banks

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown

Spans from the Heritage Bank Center to Paul Brown Stadium and from Mehring Way to Second Street.

Daily: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Fairfield

301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

From Niles Road down to the Village Park Green, with a section spanning toward Pleasant Avenue.

Daily: noon to midnight.

Hamilton

131 Village Street, Hamilton

Includes the central business district, the German Village Historic District and the historic Main Street Business District in Hamilton.

Daily: 9 a.m. to midnight

Harrison

102 Harrison Ave., Harrison

Spans five blocks of Harrison Avenue, from State Street to Washington Avenue.

Sunday-Thursday: noon to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday: noon to midnight

Hyde Park Square

2700 Erie Ave, Hyde Park

Centered on the businesses and area around Hyde Park Square.

Monday-Thursday: 5-10 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday-Sunday: noon to midnight

Lebanon

27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

Encompasses a large portion of the Central Business District, including businesses along Mulberry and Broadway. The city plans to expand the Dora boundaries to include the North Broadway corridor.

Monday-Thursday: 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday-Sunday: noon to midnight

Liberty Center

7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Township

Bounded by Liberty Way, Taylor Street and Warehouse Row.

Daily: noon to midnight

Loveland

126 Karl Brown Way, Loveland

Off West Loveland Avenue with access to the Little Miami River and the Little Miami Scenic Trail. Includes Nesbit Park.

Daily: noon-11 p.m.

Mariemont

4000 Plainville Rd, Mariemont

Bounded by Wooster Pike, Oak Street, Murray Avenue and Madisonville Road.

Monday-Thursday 5-10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday-Sunday noon to midnight

Mason

126 E Main St., Mason

Spans from Dawson Street (near Wildflower Café) to 4th Avenue throughout Downtown Mason.

Monday-Thursday: 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight

Middletown

1120 Central Ave, Middletown

Runs from the Great Miami riverfront to Garfield Street in downtown Middletown.

Daily: noon to midnight

Milford

208 Mill St., Milford

Located along Main Street between Copper Blue at 900 Main St. and the Little Miami Brewing Co. at 208 Mill St. Parts of Lila Avenue and Mill and Water streets — plus all of Riverside Park on Water Street – also are in the Dora.

Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight

Montgomery

7880 Remington Road, Montgomery

Around the Heritage District, the Old Montgomery Gateway District, The Marketplace and Montgomery Quarter.

Monday-Thursday: 5-11 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday: noon to midnight, Sunday: noon to 9 p.m.

New Richmond

204 Front St., #200, New Richmond

Runs along Front Street and the town's historic district.

Daily: noon to 10 p.m.

Newport

1 Levee Way, Newport

The Bridgeview Box Park operates under the same premise as a Dora: Visitors can buy drinks from Kon-Tiki, Wooden Cask Brewing or Second Sight Spirits and walk around.

Hours of operation vary by business. For more information, check out the Newport on the Levee website.

Oxford

2 E. High St, Oxford

Located in the Uptown Business District, the Dora runs from Church Street to Walnut Street and Beech Street to Campus Avenue.

Daily: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sharonville

11133 Reading Road, Sharonville

Located in the Downtown Loop of Sharonville along Reading Road.

Monday-Thursday: 5-11 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday: noon to midnight, Sunday: noon to 9 p.m.

Westwood

3460 Epworth Ave, Westwood

Spans Harrison Avenue from Montclair Avenue to Kling Avenue.

Monday-Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wyoming

434 Springfield Pike, Wyoming

Runs down Springfield Pike and Wyoming Avenue and includes areas around Centennial Park, Village Green Park, Crescent Park and the tennis and bocce courts down Springfield Pike.

Monday-Thursday, 2-11 p.m., Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

