Mask, vaccine requirements vary at local colleges. Here's what you need to know.

By Madeline Mitchell, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Local public schools are not requiring masks for K-12 students despite high community risk levels of COVID-19. But some colleges in the area are.

At the University of Cincinnati, masking is required inside all buildings of the College of Medicine except when alone in an enclosed office or when eating. The mask mandate applies to classes within the College of Medicine. Masks are encouraged, but not required, elsewhere on campus.

The university no longer requires students, faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but does encourage UC community members to get vaccinated. All students are required to report symptoms of COVID-19, when they come into contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they test positive for the virus themselves through an app. Faculty, staff and visitors are strongly encouraged to download the app and do the same.

"It is important to note that the university will continue to consult with medical and public health experts and may change its response as needed," the university's website states.

Miami University does not have a universal mask requirement on campus at this time. However, the university "strongly recommends" its community follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that relate to three tiers of community risk: low, medium and high. Butler County has a high-risk status as of Wednesday, which means individuals should wear well-fitting masks indoors in public.

The university's website says it's possible Miami could impose a mask mandate or other safety precautions if a spike of illness on campus occurs or if there is a new, more serious variant in the area.

"We do not anticipate needing that action, but we have all learned that we cannot predict every possibility for the future," the website states.

Miami continues to require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Religious and medical exemptions are allowed.

Mount St. Joseph University's masking requirement follows the CDC's community risk level recommendation, which was high in Hamilton County as of Wednesday. That means masks are required to be worn by anyone indoor in all locations on campus, according to the university's website. The mask policy will be updated each Friday. Vaccines are recommended but not required.

At Xavier University, students and employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless exempt. Masks are required to be worn in Xavier Health Services spaces, which is operated by TriHealth, but not in other spaces on campus.

Masks are required at Northern Kentucky University's health, counseling and student wellness facilities. The university has a mask optional policy elsewhere on campus, according to its website.

Neither masks nor vaccinations are required at Thomas More University and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College though both masks and vaccinations are encouraged at these institutions. Some students participating in clinical, student teaching or other programs may need to be vaccinated to continue those experiences through university partners. All colleges and universities state their policies are subject to change according to the health and safety needs of their communities.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate for at least five days, and if symptoms subside on day six, wear a mask around others and while in public for another five days, according to the CDC.

Comments / 0

 

