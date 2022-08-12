ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Visiting Paycor Stadium for a Bengals game? Here's what to know before you go.

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals' home venue may have recently been renamed from Paul Brown Stadium to Paycor Stadium, but home games will continue on as normal.

With the first home game of the preseason coming Friday against the Arizona Cardinals and the first home game of the regular season taking place Sept. 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans are preparing to return to the Downtown Cincinnati stadium en masse.

If you're going to a home contest this season, here's everything you need to know before you enter Paycor Stadium.

How to show tickets to get into a Bengals game

Paycor Stadium is using mobile ticketing only to enable "contact-free entry." PDF tickets were no longer valid for entry as of the 2018 season, part of a league-wide initiative. Attendees with mobile tickets or printed tickets from the box office can enter the stadium.

Visitors can access mobile tickets by downloading the official Bengals app, which is available free to download on the App Store and Google Play. The app allows you to access, transfer or sell tickets. If you do not have a smartphone or a printed ticket from the box office, contact the Bengals Ticket Hotline at 513-621-8383 for assistance.

How to make a purchase inside Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium is a cashless facility, meaning visitors can only use a credit card, debit card or mobile payment for all purchases. This includes all concession stand and retail locations. All roaming vendors will have mobile credit card devices to process cashless payments.

If you come to the stadium with only cash, there are cash-to-card kiosks that can transfer cash to a card with no fees. The kiosks are in two locations: one on the north side of the stadium by Gate B, Sections 120/122, and the other on the south side of the stadium by Gate E, Sections 148/149.

These cards can be used anywhere, not just at Paycor Stadium, per the Bengals website.

What kind of bag can I bring inside?

Most bags are prohibited in NFL stadiums, and Paycor Stadium has a clear bag policy. The only bags permitted inside are one-gallon plastic freezer bags, clear plastic bags smaller than 12x6x12-inches and clutch purses smaller than 6.5x4.5-inches. Medical bags for the accompanying person are also permitted.

Prohibited bags include:

  • Backpacks.
  • Binoculars case.
  • Camera case.
  • Clear backpack.
  • Tinted plastic bag.
  • Printed pattern plastic bag.
  • Fanny pack.
  • Seat cushion.
  • Oversized tote bag.
  • Diaper bag.
  • Mesh bag.
  • Purse.

For more information, visit https://www.bengals.com/stadium/bagpolicy.

How to park for a home Bengals game

For a guaranteed spot, you can purchase parking in advance, which is available for individual games via Ticketmaster.

There are a number of Bengals parking lots and additional parking all around Downtown Cincinnati. For more information, visit https://www.bengals.com/stadium/parking-and-directions. The rideshare pick up and drop off spot is located on the corner of Second and Race streets.

What about tailgating outside Paycor Stadium?

Tailgating is permitted in allparkinglots surrounding the stadium.

Four hours prior to kickoff, surface lots 1, 1U, A, B, D and E will open. The Hilltop lot will open four hours prior to kickoff, and parking spots can be purchased either in advance or on gameday.

Parking lots close two hours after the conclusion of games and events at the stadium. For evening games and events, tailgating activities must conclude no later than midnight.

