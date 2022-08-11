Read full article on original website
Annual Back 2 School Bash benefits hundreds of I-SS families (Photos)
The annual “Back 2 School Bash” brought hundreds of families to Statesville High School on Saturday. Students in grades K-12 were able to start their school year right thanks to the generosity of multiple community sponsors. The drive- thru event offered community resources, school supplies, backpacks, food, shoes,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rockie Lynne performing at the Second Saturday Festival
Rockie Lynne performing at the Second Saturday Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville on Saturday.
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
my40.tv
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
thelaurelofasheville.com
The Observant Gardener: Now is the Time to Plant Cool-Weather Vegetables
“Half the interest of a garden is the constant exercise of the imagination. You are always living three, or indeed six, months hence.” — Alice Morse Earle, 1897. By August, many gardeners feel that the growing season is coming to an end. For some, however, late summer is just the beginning of a whole new season. Cool-weather vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, rainbow chard, lettuce and Brussels sprouts, thrive in fall. August is the time to extend your gardening season and harvest an abundance of tasty vegetables well into fall, and even winter.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
Catawba County adds 7 school resource officers at elementary schools
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the Maiden Police Department have worked together to add 7 deputies and officers to their existing school resource officers. In a release, the sheriff’s office said the two law enforcement agencies worked with Catawba County Board of Commissioners,...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WBTV
Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You never, ever know what anyone else might be facing. Please meet Cheyenne McNeilly, a rising seventh-grader at Burns Middle School in Cleveland County. She was born in 2010 in Shelby with a cone-shaped head and some bruising. Her mom, Melody Turner, says medical staff...
Charlotte Stories
NeuroStar Opening America’s First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte
To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
US News and World Report
Newton Man Turns Former Store, Juke Joint Into Time Capsule
NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.C. Highway 10 was once “the happening spot on the weekends.”. But that’s exactly how Roger Shuford remembers the...
greenvillejournal.com
Carowinds unveils plans for new Aeronautica Landing area
Ahead of its 50th season in 2023, Carowinds unveiled plans Aug. 11 for its new Aeronautica Landing area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation. This area, which will allow guests to immerse themselves in the history and future of flight, will feature:. Five new...
New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte
A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it matters: There’s a shortage of veterinarians nationwide, and area animal hospitals […] The post New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Launches First Social District Open Containers Permitted
You can now get an alcoholic drink to go in Raleigh. The new rule goes into effect as of 11 am Monday. The North Carolina capital city officially has a social district where open containers of alcohol are permitted. Residents and visitors will be allowed to walk the streets in a select downtown area with a drink purchased at a bar or restaurant. The district will be “open” each morning at 11 am through 10 pm each night.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community
Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
WYFF4.com
Greenville-born woman turns 105 with North Carolina family dance party
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — She may be 105 years old, but Gussie Taylor Dennis can still kick up her heels. Dennis celebrated her birthday on Aug. 10 surrounded by family, food and a dance party. Born in South Carolina, Dennis now lives in Huntersville, North Carolina. She says she grew...
Making over a mill town: Kannapolis set for next wave of development
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis has spent $133 million buying up downtown blocks, building a minor-league baseball stadium and improving the city’s core infrastructure. The resulting recreation of a small-town Main Street has drawn almost $240 million in private investment. Sounds like a story with a happy ending. But...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Some people say they don't like fudge, until they try Merrill Mischief Fudge
MORGANTON, N.C. — Why would a couple from Vermont choose the small town of Morganton in the Foothills of North Carolina to move to and open a downtown store? "Because we fell in love with the town within a few hours of visiting," Sarah Merrill said. Sarah and Craig...
