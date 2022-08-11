ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

NASA 'passes key' for control of Landsat 9 satellite to EROS team in Sioux Falls Thursday

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
NASA officially gave control of the Landsat 9 satellite to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) during a ceremony at the Earth Resources Observation and Science Center (EROS) on Thursday.

EROS, north of Sioux Falls near Garretson, operates the two satellites currently in orbit, Landsat 8 and 9, with Landsat 9 having been launched last year on September 27 from a base in California.

Public data from the Landsat series, which was started in 1972, are used in projects such as those surrounding forests, land-use, agriculture, water monitoring, disasters and urban development.

Earlier:Here’s how a newly-launched NASA satellite is connected to Sioux Falls

The program has provided continuous record of Earth observations for 50 years — the only program to do so.

NASA builds and launches each Landsat satellite, after which the U.S. Geological Survey take ownership and operates the system that collects and maintains the data at the EROS Center.

The ceremony on Thursday featured remarks from people such as Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo, and acting Director of the USGS David Applegate.

"This is a celebration. It is a celebration about a handoff. It's a celebration about technology, a celebration of sustainable land imaging," Applegate said. "But at its heart, it is a celebration of a 50-year partnership that is still going strong."

Other speakers included acting director of EROS Pete Doucett, NASA program executive Mike Egan and Cathy Richardson, deputy director of NASA's Flight Projects Directorate, as well as Chris Crawford at EROS and Curtis Woodcock from Boston University.

The celebration concluded with the signing of the certificate that transferred control to the USGS and the handing over of a large symbolic key.

"This is truly something unique that happened at Goddard (NASA) and with our USGS partners," Cathy Richardson said. "[The Landsat team has) certainly set a precedent to which we can achieve with ingenuity and dedication."

