Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Enlightenment Is Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Physics tells us that what we experience is not what reality is. According to evolutionary biology, our brains evolved to help our ancestors survive and reproduce, but our brains can grow beyond that. The core meditation experience is being unbounded by space and time, which rewires the brain to, over...
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
‘Part of me wants to hide’: Dutch director traces great-grandfather’s Nazi war crimes
His Name is My Name recounts Eline Jongsma’s efforts to trace the life and crimes of a Nazi collaborator in the Netherlands
Mary vs Elizabeth: The battle of the Tudor queens in All About History 120
In All About History issue 120 (opens in new tab), on sale now, you can learn all about the battle between the Tudor queens, Mary and Elizabeth. The two daughters of Henry VIII couldn't have had more divergent experiences on the English throne, but how much of their relationship with each other informed those experiences?
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
A General Relativity Rabbit Hole: Unraveling Space, Time and the Fourth Dimension
More than a century ago, Albert Einstein conjured the hypothesis of all hypotheses -- an idea so extraordinary that it would relentlessly echo through the vast directory of human thought. It would alter the fundamental tenets of science, inspire the most mind-bending technology, help capture the glory of black holes,...
Smithonian
Charles Dickens Was a ‘Fascinated Skeptic’ of the Supernatural
Charles Dickens was a master of the spooky story; more than 150 years after the famed author’s death, his tales of phantoms, goblins and ghosts of Christmas past continue to frighten and delight readers around the world. But Dickens’ fascination with spirits and specters transcended the pages of his fiction. Amid the spiritualist craze that gripped Victorian society, he sought out haunted houses and attended séances, even as he scoffed at the idea that ghosts existed.
Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XXI
I was soon introduced into the presence of the magistrate, an old benevolent man with calm and mild manners. He looked upon me, however, with some degree of severity, and then, turning towards my conductors, he asked who appeared as witnesses on this occasion. Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus by...
hackernoon.com
The Essays of Adam Smith: ADAM SMITH ON THE EXTERNAL SENSES - Of the Sense of TASTING
When we taste any solid or liquid substance, we have always two distinct perceptions: first, that of the solid or liquid body, which is naturally felt as pressing upon, and therefore as external to, and independent of, the organ which feels it; and secondly, that of particular taste, relish, or savour which it excites in the palate or organ of Tasting, and which is naturally felt, not as pressing upon, as external to, or as independent of, that organ; but as altogether in the organ, and nowhere but in the organ, or in the principle of perception which feels in that organ. When we say that the food which we eat has an agreeable or disagreeable taste in every part of it, we do not thereby mean that it has the feeling or sensation of taste in any part of it, but that in every part of it, it has the power of exciting that feeling or sensation in our palates. Though in this case we denote by the same word (in the same manner, and for the same reason, as in the case of heat and cold) both the sensation and the power of exciting that sensation, this ambiguity of language misleads the natural judgments of mankind in the one case as little as in the other. Nobody ever fancies that our food feels its own agreeable or disagreeable taste.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raymond Briggs, ‘The Snowman’ Creator, Dies at 88
Click here to read the full article. Raymond Briggs, the British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author best known for “The Snowman,” has died. He was 88. “The Snowman,” a book without words and illustrated with pencil crayons, was created by Briggs in 1978. It was adapted as an animated television film for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 in 1982, which is played on U.K. television every Christmas. It was nominated for the Academy Award for best animated short film and won a BAFTA TV Award for best children’s program. “The Snowman” sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide. Briggs also created evergreen...
Remembering Frantz Fanon – six great reads
Frantz Fanon, the Martinique-born psychiatrist, philosopher, revolutionary and leading pan-Africanist, would have been 97 on 20 July 2022. He left a remarkable imprint. His views influenced many in the field of mental illness as well as pan-Africanist thinkers and anti-colonialism and black liberation campaigners. Fanon’s wide-ranging interests can be gleaned...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Mysterious Death Of Amelia Earhart And The Disturbing Theories Behind It
Decades after Amelia Earhart disappeared somewhere over the Pacific Ocean in 1937, we still don't know what happened to the trailblazing female pilot. When Amelia Earhart set off from Oakland, California, on March 17, 1937, in a Lockheed Electra 10E plane, it was with great fanfare. The trailblazing female pilot had already set several aviation records, and she was looking to set another by becoming the first woman to fly around the world. Instead, Amelia Earhart tragically died during her attempt.
Phys.org
One more clue to the moon's origin
Humankind has maintained an enduring fascination with the moon. It was not until Galileo's time, however, that scientists really began study it. Over the course of nearly five centuries, researchers put forward numerous, much debated theories as to how the moon was formed. Now, geochemists, cosmochemists, and petrologists at ETH Zurich shed new light on the moon's origin story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best recent science fiction and fantasy – reviews roundup
The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean (Harper Voyager, £14.99) In this intriguing twist on the vampire story, the eponymous beings consume books to survive, imbibing all the information within them. If this conjures images of kindly librarians, Dean is after something darker. Like many literary vampires, the book eaters are hidebound cod-aristocrats, ruled over by patriarchs who force younger men to squabble for position and resources. The latter include the dwindling supply of fertile women, who are traded as brood mares and separated from their children soon after birth. Devon is on the run with her young son, who suffers from a mutation that forces him to eat human minds, unless she can pit the various book eater factions against each other to secure both freedom and a cure. The result is less a bookish Vampire Diaries, more a vampire-themed Handmaid’s Tale, with effective thrills that are intensified by social commentary. Devon must unlearn a lifetime of ingrained passivity and subservience, and rise above the stories she’s been (literally) raised on, to assert her right to direct her own life.
Washington Examiner
I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American
A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
The Essays of Adam Smith: Of the Affinity between Music, Dancing, and Poetry.
In the second part of the preceding Essay I have mentioned the connection between the two arts of Music and Dancing, formed by the Rhythmus, as the ancients termed it, or, as we call it, the tune or measure that equally regulates both. The Essays of Adam Smith, by Adam...
nextbigfuture.com
Why Printed Books May Never Become Obsolete
Increasingly, people are relying on tablets and e-readers for all their reading needs, populating them with books, magazines, comics, and everything in between. Does that mean that someday printed books will become obsolete?. The short answer is: not necessarily. The Case for Indefinitely Printed Books. There are some good arguments...
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
A production to satisfy Sydney's darkest imaginings: Sydney Theatre Company's Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
Review: Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, directed by Kip Williams for Sydney Theatre Company With their new production, Kip Williams and the Sydney Theatre Company have revisited the artistic and box office success of 2020’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. As with that show, the narrative of Jekyll and Hyde is driven forward by a dazzling mix of live performance, filmed action and recorded video. The intensity this combination brings to the storytelling is, if anything, dialled up in the new production, which hurtles towards its climactic moments with compelling force. However, where Dorian was bathed in the...
She Will review – edgy psychological horror meets feminist revenge fable
Charlotte Colbert’s atmospheric debut is anchored by Alice Krige as a fading screen icon whose trip to a Scottish retreat unearths sinister secrets
The life aquatic: four books about life on Britain’s rivers and canals
Maidens’ Trip: A Wartime Adventure on the Grand Union Canal. When three 18-year-old “maidens”, including author Emma Smith, sign up for canal boating as part of the war effort in 1943, they transport steel to Birmingham, coal from Coventry, lose their bicycles and find a cat – and themselves. (Bloomsbury, £10.99)
Comments / 0