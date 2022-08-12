ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glasstire.com

Charles Adams to Retire From Namesake Gallery in Lubbock

Charles Adams is retiring from his post at his namesake gallery in Lubbock, Texas. The gallery, which boasts Lubbock-area contemporary artists as well as early Texas and New Mexico artists, will announce a new manager this fall. Mr. Adams was born in Lubbock in 1942. A graduate of Lubbock High...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock’s next “Food Truck Alley” event on Tuesday, August 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”. This event will...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Washington, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Chilton, TX
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, DC
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Lubbock, TX
247Sports

Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Mexican

Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
LUBBOCK, TX
WTOP

Georgetown bar reconsiders age limit policy

Clubhouse, the reboot of the former Church Hall bar and restaurant in Georgetown, appears to be getting pushback to its new “no-one-under-23” policy. Church Hall, which opened in 2018, became popular with the college-aged crowd. The owners wanted to pivot to a more upscale all-day operation with Clubhouse. The 23-and-over policy was intended to help with that.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodka Soda#Soda Pop#Highball#Sugar#Food Drink#West Texas#Shoomaker
travelawaits.com

Top 7 Must-See Attractions At The Newly Renovated Air And Space Museum

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., will partially reopen its flagship building on October 14th. The building’s reopened west end will give visitors access to eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, the museum store, and Mars Café. Since 2018, the museum has...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCBD

Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
mocoshow.com

Firepan Korean BBQ Scheduled to Open Next Month

Back in April of 2021, we let you know that Firepan KBBQ started construction at the old Pete’s New Haven Style Pizza location at 962 Wayne Avenue Suite L-B in Downtown Silver Spring. Firepan had its Montgomery County ABS alcohol license hearing on November 4, 2021 previously announced an August 1st, 2022 opening date on its website. That date was recently changed to Mid-September, according to the website (previously reported by Source of the Spring).
SILVER SPRING, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

How George Mason University Transformed from a ‘Cow College’ to a Tech Hub

Now a leader in Northern Virginia, the Fairfax school celebrates its 50th year. George Mason University in Fairfax is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. But it has faced adversity in its first 50 years. Northern Virginians and outsiders alike have seen Mason transform into a hub for technology, politics, and more — and they’ve seen Mason transform the region along with it.
VIRGINIA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation has a few openings for this new year

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is a free public school that provides intensive and highly-specialized individualized instruction to all students based on their strengths and creative abilities. They have open spots in all grade levels for this school year. They are making such an impact that they need more space and will be moving into their new location soon. Visit their website at condraschool.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Jake’s Backroom Hosts 2022 LocalPalooza This Weekend

There's nothing more fun than watching local music at Jake's Backroom with a cold beer. This Saturday, Localpalooza 2022 kicks off at 2 pm and you'll be able to rock out to some of your local favorites and support musicians from our area. The headliners of the show are Soothsayer...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LLano Logistics holding job fair; starting pay $15-$17, $600 retention bonus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LLano Logistics, which handles distribution for The United Family, will be holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the news release from Llano Logistics, the company is offering multiple full-time and part-time positions for both AM and PM shifts. Pay ranges from $15 to $17 per hour with additional benefits including a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety attendance bonuses.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy