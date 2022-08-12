Read full article on original website
Charles Adams to Retire From Namesake Gallery in Lubbock
Charles Adams is retiring from his post at his namesake gallery in Lubbock, Texas. The gallery, which boasts Lubbock-area contemporary artists as well as early Texas and New Mexico artists, will announce a new manager this fall. Mr. Adams was born in Lubbock in 1942. A graduate of Lubbock High...
everythinglubbock.com
City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock’s next “Food Truck Alley” event on Tuesday, August 16
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”. This event will...
247Sports
Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Mexican
Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
KCBD
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
Bulletproof backpacks are on shelves ahead of Lubbock school year
LUUBOCK, Texas — Bulletproof backpacks might be on the school supply list for some and Lone Star Shooting Sports in Lubbock sells them. Lone Star Shooting Sports told Everythinglubbock.com that, unfortunately, they sell these types of backpacks because it has been in demand the last few years. “They’re rated Level 3A, which is good for […]
Video: Lubbock TikToker Gets A Mouth Full Of Feathers From Local Chicken Restaurant
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
KCBD
Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.
everythinglubbock.com
The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation has a few openings for this new year
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is a free public school that provides intensive and highly-specialized individualized instruction to all students based on their strengths and creative abilities. They have open spots in all grade levels for this school year. They are making such an impact that they need more space and will be moving into their new location soon. Visit their website at condraschool.com.
KCBD
Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
Texas Tech Hoops Secures Visit with Elite 7-Foot Prospect
The Red Raiders are looking to persuade one of the best big men in the class of 2023.
Jake’s Backroom Hosts 2022 LocalPalooza This Weekend
There's nothing more fun than watching local music at Jake's Backroom with a cold beer. This Saturday, Localpalooza 2022 kicks off at 2 pm and you'll be able to rock out to some of your local favorites and support musicians from our area. The headliners of the show are Soothsayer...
fox34.com
LLano Logistics holding job fair; starting pay $15-$17, $600 retention bonus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LLano Logistics, which handles distribution for The United Family, will be holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the news release from Llano Logistics, the company is offering multiple full-time and part-time positions for both AM and PM shifts. Pay ranges from $15 to $17 per hour with additional benefits including a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety attendance bonuses.
