Is a Midwestern push for electric vehicle charging station clusters too much, too soon?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?
Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
Sandy Wisconsin Trail Leads To Spectacular Views Of Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan is a severely underrated hiking location, and this sandy trail in Wisconsin shows why you need to explore our closest Great Lake ASAP. When people think of hiking, they usually think of throwing on the backpack and trudging up a mountain to set up a pup tent and eat a can of beans.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fun Fact: The Oldest Highway In America Runs Through Illinois
Looking at the current condition of many Illinois roads and highways, it might seem like any of them could qualify as being the oldest highway in America, but giant potholes and cracks don't always mean the road is old, as all Illinois residents know. When I asked around here if...
JB Pritzker announces $36.4B funding for Rebuild Illinois Campaign
Help is coming to make improvements to Illinois roads.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
RELATED PEOPLE
seehafernews.com
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
boreal.org
Governor Walz And Governor Evers Ask DOT For Nearly $900 Million To Fund Blatnik Bridge Rebuild
The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking the federal government for $889.5 million to support the Blatnik Bridge project. The money would come from the bipartisan infrastructure law that was created last fall. The Blatnik Bridge is 61-years-old and sees roughly 33,000 cars and trucks driving on it every...
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wearegreenbay.com
New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
Illinois is Getting More Than $80M in Federal Funds for State Transportation Projects. Here's Where it Will Go
The Department of Transportation Thursday announced a new round of funding that will be delivered to 166 communities across the country as part of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed in November -- and Illinois is getting a big slice of the pie. “This is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is How Many Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found In Wisconsin
Plus, which state has the most dinosaur fossils.
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
Our Chicago: Illinois' 2nd-largest district to resume school with about 100 teacher vacancies
Supt. Dr. Tony Sanders said they have about 100 teacher vacancies right now.
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
Comments / 6