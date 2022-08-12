The Red Chinese don’t need to invade Taiwan, they can and will use an ancient method of warfare, lay siege. The strait of Formosa is 100 miles wide. The Red Chinese will invoke a air and sea blockade around Taiwan, that will run out of food, military and other critical supplies. A military solution for the west is not an option. Biden will seek a diplomatic solution the Red Chinese have already crafted. One country, two systems (see how well that worked out for Hong Kong). Biden we’ll fly home with a worthless piece of paper and declare “Peace in our Time”. 50,000 nationalist Chinese will be re-educated with a bullet to the brain. Another million will be sent to re-education slave labor camp and starved to death.
Does a Brit need to be telling the US what to do, abandon what we have pledged to protect? I don't agree! What about you? It's a bad example for the future if that kind of trust is betrayed.
that's funny when Nancy pelosi was a little girl dinosaur still walked the earth
Comments / 16