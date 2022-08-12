ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

The True Story Of Nathan Hale, The Revolutionary War Hero Who Became A Martyr

On September 22, 1776, a 21-year-old spy for George Washington's Continental Army named Nathan Hale was hanged by the British. His untimely death inspired Washington to establish an espionage ring that ultimately helped America win the war. During the American Revolution, Nathan Hale became famous not for his stunning heroism...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach Merrick Garland

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced that she filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland a day after the Justice Department's top official announced he personally approved the FBI raid on the Florida home of former President Donald Trump. The Republican firebrand, who is a close ally of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Washington Examiner

'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act

President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden vacationing at Democratic donor's $20 million Kiawah Island estate

President Joe Biden and the first family are on vacation at the $20 million Kiawah Island estate of a prominent political donor who has given lavishly to Biden and Democrats, as well as anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The 10,500-square-foot, nine-bedroom oceanfront retreat is owned by Maria Allwin, the Connecticut-based...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

'These are dark times for our Nation': Quotes of the Week

The past week starts and ends with the FBI's unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago resort. The raid, subsequent fallout, hot takes from both sides, and the unsealing of the warrant have dominated the headlines. Meanwhile, Democrats quietly passed landmark legislation as President Joe Biden has had a quietly solid summer. Here are the quotes of the week:
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy