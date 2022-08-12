Read full article on original website
SheKnows
19 Best Family Photos of JFK With Wife Jackie Kennedy, Their Children, & More
One of the most culturally significant first families ever has to be the Kennedy family, comprised of lovebirds John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy and their children John F Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy. The idyllic family may have had difficult lives throughout, but their short time together was a beautiful part of history.
abovethelaw.com
Jonathan Turley Reminds Us That Bill Clinton Took A Couch So Donald Trump Should Be Able To Take Nuclear Codes
Pour a little out for Jonathan Turley. It’s got to be getting difficult to keep up his daily routine of telling Fox News viewers that the emperor is, in fact, fully clothed and positively fetching. But Turley is, if nothing else, a professional when it comes to vapid sophistry...
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of Nathan Hale, The Revolutionary War Hero Who Became A Martyr
On September 22, 1776, a 21-year-old spy for George Washington's Continental Army named Nathan Hale was hanged by the British. His untimely death inspired Washington to establish an espionage ring that ultimately helped America win the war. During the American Revolution, Nathan Hale became famous not for his stunning heroism...
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach Merrick Garland
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced that she filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland a day after the Justice Department's top official announced he personally approved the FBI raid on the Florida home of former President Donald Trump. The Republican firebrand, who is a close ally of...
Washington Examiner
Trump's impeachment revenge: Republicans who backed push almost all falter in primaries
Last year, former President Donald Trump crossed the unique threshold of owning half of all presidential impeachments in United States history. Now, he's out for vengeance in the GOP primary arena and largely winning. So far, seven out of the 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump...
Washington Examiner
'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
Washington Examiner
Biden vacationing at Democratic donor's $20 million Kiawah Island estate
President Joe Biden and the first family are on vacation at the $20 million Kiawah Island estate of a prominent political donor who has given lavishly to Biden and Democrats, as well as anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The 10,500-square-foot, nine-bedroom oceanfront retreat is owned by Maria Allwin, the Connecticut-based...
Washington Examiner
'These are dark times for our Nation': Quotes of the Week
The past week starts and ends with the FBI's unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago resort. The raid, subsequent fallout, hot takes from both sides, and the unsealing of the warrant have dominated the headlines. Meanwhile, Democrats quietly passed landmark legislation as President Joe Biden has had a quietly solid summer. Here are the quotes of the week:
