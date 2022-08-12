Read full article on original website
Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?
“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
Washington Examiner
'Squad' members absent as House Democrats score historic climate victory
All five congresswomen who constitute the progressive "Squad" were absent from the House floor Friday as Democrats passed the country's largest investment in clean energy ever. Despite the progressive lawmakers' vocal calls for sweeping climate change legislation, Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Cori Bush...
Congress Just Passed a Big Climate Bill. No, Not That One.
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law one of the most significant investments in fighting climate change ever undertaken by the United States. The new act will boost efforts to manufacture more zero-carbon technology in America, establish a new federal office to organize clean-energy innovation, and direct billions of dollars toward disaster-resilience research.
House passes the Inflation Reduction Act, the ‘most significant’ climate bill in US history
Democratic lawmakers in the United States House of Representatives voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, or IRA, on Friday — the final obstacle in the bill’s path to President Joe Biden’s desk. The IRA’s $369 billion for clean energy and energy security represents the largest federal investment in combating the climate crisis in U.S. history. The legislation is forecast to reduce domestic emissions 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of this decade, provided the private sector and other parts of the economy continue to reduce emissions at a reliable rate. The bill passed 220 to 207. Every House Democrat voted for the bill. Republicans unanimously opposed it.
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Washington Examiner
Shell endorsement of Democratic bill exposes growing GOP-big business rift
Republican congressional leadership is fuming over a recent move by BP and Shell to endorse Democrats' healthcare and clean energy legislation — just the latest strain in relations between big business and the GOP. Republicans are in full-throated opposition to the legislation brokered by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
There are a lot of perks for Big Oil in Democrats' new bill, even though it's being touted as the biggest climate investment in US history
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $369 billion in energy and climate spending. The bill also includes some "Easter eggs" for fossil fuel firms.
The Inflation Reduction Act will ramp up inflation, oppress Americans and make them sick and poor
The Democrat-concocted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) recalls 1996’s "The English Patient." Like the IRA, this film sounded alluring but proved bloated and disappointing. And, eventually, I fell in hate with the most overrated film in motion picture history. The Senate passed this legislative blazing wreck on Sunday -- 51-50....
Washington Examiner
Automakers rush to sell electric vehicles before Biden signs bill with new rules
Automakers are scrambling to sell their electric vehicles before Friday to get in front of new, more stringent requirements tax credits for the cars that will kick in when President Joe Biden signs the clean energy and healthcare bill set for a vote in the House at the end of the week.
Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from US lands
BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday reinstated a moratorium on coal leasing from federal lands that was imposed under former President Barack Obama and then scuttled under former President Donald Trump, in an order that marked a major setback to the already struggling coal industry.
Washington Examiner
Major changes to healthcare coming as Manchin-Schumer bill heads to Biden’s desk
Major changes are coming to the U.S. healthcare system now that the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act has a clear path to President Joe Biden’s desk. The sweeping bill will for the first time allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of several expensive prescription drugs with manufacturers to push costs down for seniors enrolled in Medicare. It also includes guardrails for Medicare beneficiaries that will compel drugmakers to pay rebates if they raise the prices of drugs faster than the rate of inflation.
Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say
Environmental advocates largely praised the climate provisions in Senate Democrats’ massive taxes, health care and energy bill released Wednesday night, saying even with provisions to help the fossil fuel industry, the measure represents a historic step toward addressing the climate crisis. The 725-page bill — made public mere hours after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate […] The post Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Washington Examiner
'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
Washington Examiner
Green groups gear up for next climate fight as historic bill clears Congress
Some environmental groups are already gearing up for the next stages in the battle over energy policy, arguing that Democrats' just-passed Inflation Reduction Act isn't sufficiently aggressive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change. The House of Representatives approved the Democrats' wide-ranging tax and green energy spending bill...
The Great Medicare Heist | Opinion
All Americans should reject this egregious proposal.
States Will Decide How Much Democrats’ Historic Climate Deal Actually Cuts Emissions
The divide between red and blue states could warp how the U.S.’ first real climate law takes shape.
bloomberglaw.com
Chevron Challenge to EPA Regulation of Oil Platforms Tossed (1)
Chevron USA must pursue its challenge to the EPA’s potential regulation of emissions from its offshore oil platforms near California that are being decommissioned in a different court, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday. The Clean Air Act only allows the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to...
ForConstructionPros.com
166 New Federal Grants Announced for Projects Under Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded more than $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and more. This year’s allocations will help more than 160 combines, more than ever before, due to the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The law provides an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the RAISE program to help more projects get moving across the country.
Fast Company
The climate bill looks to expand carbon capture. That means lots of construction—and pipelines
The sweeping climate, energy, and healthcare bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act contains about $370 billion to foster clean-energy development and combat climate change, constituting the largest federal climate investment in history. Several studies project that its climate and energy provisions could enable the United States to reduce its...
