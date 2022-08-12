Read full article on original website
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
I towed a caravan with an electric car and it was a DISASTER – you’re still better off with diesel
SCHOOL’S out. Sun’s in the sky. Time for an August long weekender in the caravan at the seaside. Just one problem, though. I’m test-driving an electric car at the moment. With a big SUV with 280 miles in the battery, I thought I had the perfect wagon...
Phone Arena
Why the cellphone camera has become the latest tool for thieves
You might think that you have all of the odds and ends you keep in your car protected from prying eyes thanks to the tint that you have covering the windows of your vehicle. But according to Memphis television station WREG, anyone with a cellphone can see right through the darkest tint by opening the camera on the device and putting the lens right up to the tinted window.
I’ve driven Mercedes’ new electric car and it only needs plugging in once a MONTH – but there’s a catch
MERCEDES has a big range of electric cars. But I wouldn’t buy one yet. They’re either inefficient because they are adapted petrol cars – the EQA, EQB and EQC. Or they’re excellent but ultra-expensive – the EQE and EQS. Never mind. Merc has proved it’ll...
A Steering Wheel Spacer Transformed My BMW 128i’s Driving Experience
Peter NelsonThis simple modification does a lot for achieving the perfect performance driving fit.
insideevs.com
Arrival Going All-In On Van But Will Build Only 20 Units In 2022
Arrival has confirmed it will focus all its efforts on the launch of the Van project, putting its Bus project (and likely the Car too) on hold until it raises more capital. In its Q2 2022 financial results report, the startup said it has made "recent strategic decisions" that will allow it to start production of the Arrival Van this quarter in Bicester, UK, deliver the first vehicles to UPS this year and start production in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023 at an optimized factory. The start of US production was initially forecast for Q3 2022.
torquenews.com
2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid May Have 38 MPG, and 40 Miles of EV Range
Everything about the potential 2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid is being kept under wraps. But we do have a few interesting clues about its hybrid MPG and plug-in hybrid version's electric range. Pickup Truck Talk thinks that the Toyota Tacoma Hybrid could be more fuel efficient with up to 38 mpg....
Girls Spurred Jay Leno’s Interest In Cars
It had to start somewhere. If you’ve been wondering how Jay Leno got started with his love of cars, now you have the answer. According to the comedian and auto collector, it was the opposite sex which first spurred his interest in automotive freedom. Really, it’s no surprise, since many young guys even today buy something like a Dodge Challenger or Ford Mustang to get the attention of girls, showing some things never change.
Can You Avoid Paying Dealership Fees?
Dealerships aren't fun but with some help you might not hate it as much as you thought. The post Can You Avoid Paying Dealership Fees? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Are the Dangers of Renting an Electric Scooter While Abroad?
An app-based electric scooter can suffer a dead battery, land you with a parking ticket, or worse. The post What Are the Dangers of Renting an Electric Scooter While Abroad? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The "Stag" is an Electric Utility Terrain Vehicle To Reckon With!
I was recently in upstate Michigan visiting family, and the amount of UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles) and ATVs (All Terrain Vehicles) I saw traveling North was astounding. It is not unlike the winter when those same owners transport their snowmobiles to traverse the same paths. I always marvel at the amount of money spent on these favorite pastimes, which brings me to the latest innovation from VOLCON EPOWERSPORTS and their “STAG.”
insideevs.com
Chinese Cycle Manufacturer Magicycle Introduces Cruiser All-Terrain E-Bike
Recent years have proven that you don't need to have tons of money to hop aboard the e-bike bandwagon. Electric bikes have truly revolutionized mobility, allowing a lot of people to get to where they're going with relative ease and practicality. With technology developing at a rapid pace, e-bikes are much cheaper and much more loaded with tech than ever before. Take, for example, the new Cruiser all-terrain e-bike from Magicycle.
Chevrolet Solves A Major Downside Of EV Ownership
Though owning an electric vehicle can be a hassle if you need to rely on the public charging infrastructure, it's much easier if you can plug in at home. In fact, not having to visit gas stations and waking up with a full charge every day is among the best attributes of EV ownership. But believe it or not, there are some EV owners who miss their weekly trip to the gas station, where they can make impulse purchases like a candy bar or a lottery ticket.
BBC
Pilot lost control of helicopter before Dorset crash
A pilot who lost control of the helicopter he was flying was knocked out during the crash, a report found. The 50-year-old suffered minor injuries near Organford, Dorset, on 15 July 2021. He was flying from a private site in Dorset to an aerodrome in Somerset. Investigators said a number...
Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig
Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
Road & Track
You Need a 3800 HP V-8 to Break 500 MPH
A 500-mph car doesn’t run on willpower or good intentions. Nothing about it is standardized. It’s all hand-built, every element demon-tweaked and optimized. Compromise isn’t an option. Any screwup will be catastrophic. Faith motivates, but science guides decisions. And the scientist building the massively turbocharged 560-cid V-8 engine is 83-year-old Kenny Duttweiler.
