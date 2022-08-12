ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

veronews.com

Woman charged after hitting man in face with shovel

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman was jailed this week after deputies said she hit a man in the face with a short shovel during a heated argument. The woman and the man were in a relationship but had recently split, reports show. Christine Joan Schroeder, of the...
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Latest Health Inspections for July 2022 in Sebastian, Florida

The restaurants and bars in Sebastian continue to improve with each health inspection. Most of the establishments now have a long track record of cleanliness and have remained consistent. Here are the latest health inspections in Sebastian, Florida. Pareidolia Brewing Company. The Pareidolia Brewing Company only had two basic violations...
sebastiandaily.com

Mandarin Garden Closes. Was it because of the health inspections?

Mandarin Garden, located in the Riverwalk Shopping Center in Roseland, has permanently closed. The only restaurant that served Chinese cuisine without being a take-out-only establishment is gone. While the owners have not publicly stated why they closed, we can only assume that business slowed down because of the repeated shutdowns...
ROSELAND, FL
click orlando

Body found in car at Red Lobster ID’d as missing Osceola woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A woman found dead inside a vehicle at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee was identified Thursday as a 41-year-old initially reported missing and later found earlier this week, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Catrina Ashley, who deputies issued a Purple Alert...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kona Poké will open a fifth restaurant in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Central Florida’s popular food concept Kona Poké is coming to Melbourne later this year. The restaurant will be near the Melbourne Square Mall. Kona Poké is based on a healthy lifestyle and Hawaiian-style poké bowls filled with fish and sauce. Guests can choose from a variety of fresh ingredients and vegan, vegetarian, keto and gluten-free options.
MELBOURNE, FL

