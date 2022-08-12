Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan Dijkhuizen
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Xzavion Curry, another rookie, is headed to Cleveland: Guardians takeaways
TORONTO -- Another rookie is headed for Cleveland to make his big league debut. Right-hander Xzavion Curry is being promoted from Class AAA Columbus to start against Detroit in the second game of Monday’s traditional doubleheader at Progressive Field. He will face right-hander Bryan Garcia. Cleveland drafted Curry in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians will promote 24-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry from Triple-A Columbus on Monday to start game two of the doubleheader at home against Detroit. Curry made his pro-debut in 2021 despite being drafted in the 7th Round out of Georgia Tech in 2019. Shoulder inflammation kept him...
Morning Journal
Bay football: Rockets ready to take off in 2022
On a cooler Aug. 2 morning at Bay Village High School, the Rockets got back to work with early season practices. After making the postseason last year before bowing out, the team had begun to install a brand new offensive system under coach Ron Rutt. Still, for as loaded as...
Morning Journal
Rocky River football: Pirates tuning up for the regular season
Rocky River ended up as one of the final 16 teams in Division III football playoffs last fall. It was one of the best Pirates teams in years, with a high bar set in trying to get back there once again. In their final scrimmage tune-up against Chagrin Falls on...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
Mayor Bibb declares Saturday Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland
"Today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day," Bibb said in an Instagram post. "We’re Cleveland till we die."
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs - $1 million annuity prizes - according to the Ohio Lottery.
4 Places To Get Great Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
There are so many great diners in Greater Cleveland that serve delicious breakfast. Here are 4 of them, listed in no particular order (and this list is by no means exclusive!):
KWQC
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster...
Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
progressivegrocer.com
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
WKYC
Jack Frost Donuts to open new shop at West Side Market in Cleveland
3News' Kierra Cotton talked with a spokesperson about their brand new location at West Side Market. Jack Frost Donuts has everything to offer.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. One Cleveland restaurant received quite the surprise when two celebrities stopped to visit a Northeast Ohio cafe. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
cleveland19.com
Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
