Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
Her 17-year-old daughter was declared dead. Despite hospital objections, she believes she was alive
An Indianapolis woman whose 17-year-old daughter suffered a severe allergy and asthma attack at work and was pronounced brain dead days later was faced with a harrowing predicament: let the hospital remove her daughter from life support or block it and find another facility willing to take her before then.
Vindictive dad’s disgusting question after trying to gas himself and his daughter, 3, to death when his wife asked for a divorce
An Adelaide father who attempted to murder his young daughter 'out of spite' and 'vindictiveness' towards his wife has been jailed for 14 years. Shaun Preston Mate, 45, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his then-three-year-old daughter days before his Supreme Court trial in June. The dad's desire to...
Video shows model hitting boyfriend months before his alleged murder
Surveillance video shows an incident between social media model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an elevator in their private Miami apartment building, months before she allegedly killed him. She was charged with second-degree murder this week.
Minor crash turns into fatal shooting in Fort Worth
A minor car crash has turned into a fatal shooting in Fort Worth this morning. Just before 3 a.m. an SUV and a car collided on South University near the I-30 entrance ramp.
