ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eliot, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
Maine State
Portsmouth, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Eliot, ME
Portsmouth, NH
Cars
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Maine Cars
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Bus Driver#Tracfone#Cnn

Comments / 0

Community Policy