Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton remains hungry after 11-win season
No one needs to tell Hampton first-year coach Steve Sciullo about the importance of an offensive line. The former NFL lineman knows the front five is the anchor of any offense. “It’s super important,” Sciullo said, “for those guys to jell.”. Hampton enters the 2022 season with...
Hundreds of runners take over Old Dominion University for Big Blue 5K
NORFOLK, Va. — Running onto Kornblau Field at Old Dominion University’s S.B. Ballard Stadium is usually reserved for ODU’s football players. But Saturday morning, hundreds of people crossed the 50 yard line to finish the Big Blue 5K, and the weather couldn’t have been better. “Unbelievable!"...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton infielder finds pop over summer
During his first two seasons as Hampton’s starting second baseman, Anthony Bucci was known as a flashy fielder without much pop in his bat. He has gone hardcore to change that. Bucci, who is entering his senior year, turned himself into a more formidable presence at the plate this...
247Sports
Old Dominion OC Dave Patenaude resigns during fall camp
In three weeks, Old Dominion will welcome Virginia Tech back to Norfolk to kick off the 2022 season. They will do it without their offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Dave Patenaude, Jami Frankenberry of the Virginian-Pilot and the Daily Press reports. “Old Dominion University Offensive Coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned, head coach...
ODU football’s offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude resigns 3 weeks before season opener
ODU football's offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned ahead of the team's season opener.
WTKR
Old Dominion women's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - The potential path to a fourth 20-plus win season in the last five years is set for Old Dominion women's basketball. The Monarchs announcing their schedule for the upcoming season on Friday. ODU opens with back-to-back road games, first at Florida Gulf Coast on November 7,...
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million playing Virginia Lottery
Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane's numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game's second prize -- the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.
Hudson the Labrador puppy will train with ODU football until he goes to live with a veteran
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University football program is gaining an adorable new friend, and helping veterans while they're at it. He's sleepy, tumbly, and covered in soft fur. His jersey number is "1/2." Hudson, a 9-week-old yellow Labrador, is going to be socialized with the team for...
On the chopping block: Navy wants to remove 400 trees from neighborhoods near Chambers Field
Residents in three Northside neighborhoods learned this week that the Navy wants to remove about 400 trees that present "an immediate safety risk for aircraft" using Chambers Field on Naval Station Norfolk.
Woonsocket Call
Virginia Artist IamDerby Performs at a “Stop The Violence” Festival and Says This!
Portsmouth, Virginia, 14th August 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, IamDerby performs at “Tre Day” Stop The Violence Event hosted by Promo Kings Radio Podcast’s very own Travis Moore (aka Tre’ Stylez). The event took place at Poplar Hall Park in Norfolk, Virginia on July 4, 2022. WTKR News 3 (@wtkr3 on instagram) was seen covering the event on live television.
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
WAVY News 10
Lana Scott, ‘The Voice’ semifinalist and Chesapeake native, to perform at home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show. The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m. Scott will be performing new music and chatting with...
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Jumbalaya Pasta
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef Lawrence Patterson and Bar Manager Tom Kendrick from Decoy’s Seafood in Suffolk made Jambalaya pasta and a Pineapple Paloma cocktail. Decoys Seafood. 3305 Ferry Road, Suffolk. 757-977-1081. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Decoys Seafood.
WAVY News 10
Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Tossed and Sauced
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Ryan Mitchell owns a jewelry store in Chesapeake, but five years ago, he took a chance and opened a restaurant, too. He says the Great Bridge area needed a family-friendly sports bar. So, he created one at Tossed and Sauced. "You know you toss the pizza,...
Chesapeake firefighters tackle two dramatic rescues in one week
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man on a roof and a horse in a ditch. That's what was waiting for the Chesapeake Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team this week. The week began when a horse, named Patches, wandered off. "It looks like Patches was off on a morning stroll. They...
Work It! Missy Elliott To Have Street Named After Her in Portsmouth, Virginia
Rap icon Missy Elliott put on for her city, and now her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, will pay her back by naming a street after her. On Tuesday, Portsmouth City Council unanimously voted to rename a portion of a street “Missy Elliott Boulevard,” WTKR reports. The name change is a tribute to the proud Portsmouth native and aims to promote the city’s recently-rezoned Entertainment District.
WTOP
Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
sancerresatsunset.com
Raleigh Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg
It was 1769, and members of Virginia’s colonial legislature, the. House of Burgesses in Williamsburg, were chafing against the Royal Governor, Lord Botetourt. He dissolved their assembly, so they took a short walk from the Capitol down Duke of Gloucester Street to the Raleigh Tavern. It wouldn’t be the last time Members met there, openly or otherwise.
