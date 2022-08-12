ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nearby family a big benefit seniors in care facilities

Socialization for seniors living in care facilities can be vital to their overall well-being. It may help if they have loved ones who live close by, because that could make it more convenient for them to visit more frequently. Beth Septer, vice president of sales and marketing at Menorah Park...
BEACHWOOD, OH
WKYC

Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life

BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Twins Days welcomes over 2,000 twins to Twinsburg

Twinburg’s 47th annual Twins Days Festival, themed “Welcome 2 the Jungle,” was held Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, with a total of 2,145 sets of twins attending. They were encouraged to dress as their favorite jungle animal, prehistoric dinosaur or wildness adventurer. Twins and multiples were also...
TWINSBURG, OH
WFMJ.com

Cleveland Clinic: How to pack a healthy school lunch

With the 2022-23 school year right around the corner, parents are likely getting ready to start packing lunches for their children again. But how can you make sure these meals are delicious and nutritious? Cleveland Clinic has some tips. Cleveland Clinic Children's pediatric registered dietitian, Evelyn Benden says to ensure...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

CMSD hopes to prepare families for the school year with Tech Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be hosting Tech Fest 2022 on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 as an effort to provide and help families learn technology that will be critical for their child’s success in the new school year. According to CMSD, Tech...
CLEVELAND, OH
