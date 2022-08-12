Read full article on original website
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
Nearby family a big benefit seniors in care facilities
Socialization for seniors living in care facilities can be vital to their overall well-being. It may help if they have loved ones who live close by, because that could make it more convenient for them to visit more frequently. Beth Septer, vice president of sales and marketing at Menorah Park...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Asian Lantern Festival extended through September 17
CLEVELAND — If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the Asian Lantern Festival this summer, don't fret! The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is extending the event through September 17. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO!...
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life
BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: An energetic dog named Lou
The Cleveland APL is highlighting a fun, energetic bulldog/beagle mix named Lou this weekend. Lou needs a family to call his own!
Don’t skip these house care tips before departing on late-summer trips
AVON LAKE AND OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Families throughout Northeast Ohio are preparing for end-of-summer vacations and the long Labor Day weekend. Although packing lists, reservations and itineraries may seem like the most pressing concerns, failing to address issues around the home can lead to problems that affect the very place we live.
Feast of the Assumption kicks off in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood
The 2022 Feast of the Assumption kicks off in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood on Friday.
Medina County organic farmer competing for $50,000 in national contest
CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio — This picturesque Medina County organic farm is thriving. Sunflowers over ten-feet-tall reach for the sun in the middle of the 20 x 30 foot plot next to the Soja home. "It's just my garden," says Janelle Soja, the farmer behind the garden. Her green thumb...
Cleveland dog shelter overcrowded, looking for adopters
City Dogs Cleveland is overflowing with surrendered dogs, pleading for people to adopt.
Cleveland Animal Protective League reduces adoption fees for this weekend during 3News' Clear the Shelters campaign
The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) is working with 3News' Clear the Shelters campaign to reduce adoption fees this weekend. Between Friday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 14, the Cleveland APL will offer reduced fees on animals up for adoption. The following are the reduced adoption fees:. Adult Dogs. $50...
Twins Days welcomes over 2,000 twins to Twinsburg
Twinburg’s 47th annual Twins Days Festival, themed “Welcome 2 the Jungle,” was held Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, with a total of 2,145 sets of twins attending. They were encouraged to dress as their favorite jungle animal, prehistoric dinosaur or wildness adventurer. Twins and multiples were also...
Jack Frost Donuts to open new location at West Side Market in Ohio City
CLEVELAND — You dough-not want to skip this story. Jack Frost Donuts is expanding!. The popular Cleveland donut shop has opened a new location inside the historical West Side Market. The shop opened on July 30, but they're having an official grand opening celebration next week. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Cleveland Clinic: How to pack a healthy school lunch
With the 2022-23 school year right around the corner, parents are likely getting ready to start packing lunches for their children again. But how can you make sure these meals are delicious and nutritious? Cleveland Clinic has some tips. Cleveland Clinic Children's pediatric registered dietitian, Evelyn Benden says to ensure...
New ‘pocket park’ to open in Cleveland
Cleveland's first lighthouse is being commemorated with the creation of a new "pocket park."
Looking to save on home repairs? Your labor is free; 2 Cleveland-area nonprofits offer great resources to help - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re broke, you learn how to fix things. When you have money, you pay a pro. That’s the wisdom my dad shared with me once, probably when my first car was leaking coolant and overheating. And I stubbornly thought changing the car’s thermostat would fix a much larger problem.
Jack Frost Donuts to open new shop at West Side Market in Cleveland
3News' Kierra Cotton talked with a spokesperson about their brand new location at West Side Market. Jack Frost Donuts has everything to offer.
CMSD hopes to prepare families for the school year with Tech Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be hosting Tech Fest 2022 on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 as an effort to provide and help families learn technology that will be critical for their child’s success in the new school year. According to CMSD, Tech...
Officials: UH closures would create ‘a medical desert’
A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
