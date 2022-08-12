Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.14.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight featuring Bianca Belair and more. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory. * Veer def. R-Truth. * Shayna Baszler & Ronda...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Major Name Returning To WWE SmackDown
We’re on the road to the Clash at the Castle premium live event, and it was recently determined that Shayna Baszler will be challenging Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. Fightful Select reports that Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan are set for a contract...
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Bringing Back Old Entrance Song?
A new entrance song can help to breathe new life into a WWE Superstar’s presentation, but there are a number of classic themes that fans have been hoping to hear for some time now. Drew McIntyre’s “Broken Dreams” theme from his first run with WWE was a favorite among fans, and McIntyre seemingly teased the return of “Broken Dreams” when he posted the following lyrics from the song:
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14): Bianca Belair Faces Asuka
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 14 from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14) - WWE U.S. Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory and The...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Jab at Ronda Rousey for Copying Segment on WWE SmackDown
Becky Lynch is back as a babyface with The Man gimmick that helped her become a top WWE superstar. She is having fun on social media with that and most recently did so with Ronda Rousey. After a fan on Twitter tweeted a clip from Friday’s SmackDown where Rousey made...
PWMania
Backstage Update on WWE NXT UK Uneasiness, UK Stars Headed to NXT 2.0
According to reports, there are no upcoming WWE NXT UK TV tapings in the United Kingdom. Following the cancellation of two sets of TV tapings scheduled for BT Sport Studios in London earlier this week, we previously mentioned how there is some unease inside the NXT UK brand. There are...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Tonight's WWE SmackDown And If More Returns Are Expected
A week ago, Karrion Kross, former NXT Champion, made a surprise return to WWE, with Scarlett Bordeaux by his side. Kross may not have had his signature entrance, but he did ambush Drew McIntyre before making a clear indication to Roman Reigns that his reign as WWE Undisputed Champion was "on the clock." Kross and Scarlett return after being released back in November — they were following in the footsteps of Dakota Kai, a former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion who had also been let go from the company but came back at WWE SummerSlam alongside IYO SKY, who competed in "NXT" as Io Shirai and whose future on the main roster had previously been uncertain.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below. *NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels.
wrestlinginc.com
Is Roman Reigns Vs. Karrion Kross Expected For WWE Extreme Rules?
Tick tock. That's all Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might be hearing in his ears right now following Karrion Kross' shocking return to WWE last Friday on "WWE SmackDown." Kross, along with his valet and real-life wife Scarlett, appeared in the final segment of the show involving Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos, Reigns, and the number one contender for the World Championship, Drew McIntyre. As Kross' theme music played, Scarlett appeared at the top of the stage, but out of nowhere, Kross blindsided McIntyre with an assault from behind on the floor. Once the Scottish-born star was taken care of, Scarlett walked towards the ring apron and placed an hourglass on it, turning it upside down as the sand began to fall in front of Reigns and the Usos, who stood perplexed in the middle of the ring.
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre On Backstage Vibe In WWE With Triple H Running Creative, Added Buzz For Raw & SmackDown
In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of KXST 1140 The Bet Las Vegas, Drew McIntyre discussed his emotions ahead of Clash at the Castle, the backstage vibe in WWE with Triple H running creative, and much more. You can read his comments below. Drew McIntyre on his emotions ahead...
411mania.com
WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22
– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:. – The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22....
411mania.com
More Matches Added To NWA 74 Later This Month
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced several new matches for NWA 74, which happens on August 27 and 28 at the Chase in St. Louis. The new matches include Caprice Coleman vs. Colby Corino, VSK vs. Luke Hawx, Thom Latimer vs. Judais and Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas. You can find the full lineup below.
Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons can show off the best of NXT in WWE
When WWE officially announced the brackets for the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament, it featured two very notable names that few expected to see in a RAW or SmackDown ring. No, it wasn’t Sasha Banks and Naomi; while that would have broken the internet and garnered an incredibly animated reaction, the duo have seriously failed […] The post Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons can show off the best of NXT in WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (08/12) - Intercontinental Championship Match, Clash At The Castle Contract Signing
This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "SmackDown" for August 12, 2022!. Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther, with his partner Ludwig Kaiser, will put his title on the line against the King of Strong Style Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura took on Kaiser in a match last week in order to earn his title shot after the three men have had their issues over the course of the past few weeks. This includes Gunther and Kaiser, as Gunther has been punishing Kaiser for not meeting his standards, screwing up opportunities, and losing matches by hitting him with some brutal chops across his chest.
411mania.com
Updated Brackets For WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Following Smackdown
The brackets for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament are updated following this week’s Smackdown. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah advanced in the tournament on tonight’s show, defeating Xia Li and Shotzi. You can see the updated brackets for the show below:. First Round. * Alexa Bliss...
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor Addresses His 'Unfinished Business' With Roman Reigns
The Judgment Day's Finn Balor was a guest on WWE's El Brunch, where Balor spoke out on his "unfinished business" with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The two faced each other at Extreme Rules 2021, where Balor was his alter-ego, "The Demon." Reigns defeated him after the top rope completely broke.
411mania.com
WWE News: AJ Styles and Doudrop Have a Busy Monday Set, Locally Advertised RAW Main Event, Miz Set For Meet and Greet
– PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is set to have a busy Monday. He is set to wrestle Bobby Lashley on RAW, but before that, he will be flying back from Saudi Arabia along with Rey Mysterio and Doudrop. The three are there doing promotional work for the company. Doudrop is also set to wrestle on RAW, teaming with Nikki ASH against Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
