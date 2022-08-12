ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Major Name Returning To WWE SmackDown

We’re on the road to the Clash at the Castle premium live event, and it was recently determined that Shayna Baszler will be challenging Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. Fightful Select reports that Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan are set for a contract...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence

We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume

– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
EL PASO, TX
411mania.com

MLW Cancels TV Taping In El Paso, Event Is Now A House Show

PWInsider reports that MLW has cancelled their upcoming TV taping in El Paso, TX, and the event will now be a house show instead. MLW’s Jared St. Laurent sent an email to talent that will no longer be brought in, telling them about the news. This will let them find other bookings for that date. The email said the “lucha promoter” would not bring in as many MLW talent as originally promised so the taping at Austin High School was cancelled. St. Laurent added that talents pulled from the show could get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”
EL PASO, TX
411mania.com

Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage

Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show. At the end of the...
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Tonight's WWE SmackDown And If More Returns Are Expected

A week ago, Karrion Kross, former NXT Champion, made a surprise return to WWE, with Scarlett Bordeaux by his side. Kross may not have had his signature entrance, but he did ambush Drew McIntyre before making a clear indication to Roman Reigns that his reign as WWE Undisputed Champion was "on the clock." Kross and Scarlett return after being released back in November — they were following in the footsteps of Dakota Kai, a former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion who had also been let go from the company but came back at WWE SummerSlam alongside IYO SKY, who competed in "NXT" as Io Shirai and whose future on the main roster had previously been uncertain.
WWE
411mania.com

PROGRESS Chapter 138 Results: Women’s Title Defense, More

PROGRESS Wrestling held its latest event, Chapter 138: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Cottonmouth, on Sunday with a Women’s Title match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:. * PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: The Sunshine Machine def. Lykos Gym.
WWE
PWMania

Two Title Matches Set for Impact Emergence Pre-show, AAW Title Match Update

Two championship matches will be shown on tonight’s 30-minute Countdown To Emergence pre-show. Bhupinder Gujjar will face Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers in the opening match of the Emergence pre-show. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo will also battle Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Countdown To Emergence.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It

Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
WWE
411mania.com

Kerry Morton On Being Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match Event, Being Praised By Flair

Kerry Morton was a part of the Ric Flair’s Last Match event that closed July, and the son of the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being part of the show and more. Morton teamed with his father Ricky against Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. at the show, and he revealed during an interview with POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson that Flair had some big praise for him before the match. Andrew sent along some highlights, which you can check out below along with the full interview:
WWE

