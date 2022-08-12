Read full article on original website
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.14.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight featuring Bianca Belair and more. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory. * Veer def. R-Truth. * Shayna Baszler & Ronda...
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage
Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show. At the end of the...
Eric Young on What He Told Vince McMahon in Their Meeting, His Respect for Triple H
– During a recent interview with Reel Talker, former WWE talent Eric Young discussed his experience in WWE and his thoughts on Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Eric Young on meeting Vince McMahon: “I went to a meeting with Vince to pitch him some ideas and I...
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW
During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 08.13.22: GUNTHER Demands Respect, Madcap Moss Respects McIntyre, More
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.13.22. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -Headlines: Karrion Kross continues to mess with Drew while he fends off The Usos. Shayna Baszler continues her feud with Liv Morgan. Hit Row made their return and got a win over enhancement talent.
WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22
– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:. – The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22....
AJ Styles on His WWE Entrance Music Originally Being Made for James Storm
– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar AJ Styles revealed that his entrance music in WWE was actually originally made for a different wrestler in James Storm. “Well, I gotta admit, it wasn’t made for me. It was made, from the way I understand it, James...
Zelina Vega at Film Premiere in Red Dress, Mandy Rose, Max Dupri Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Zelina Vega attending the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiere in a red dress, Mandy Rose, Mandy Rose, Kayla Braxton, Sonya Deville, Max Dupri, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
Drew McIntyre On Backstage Vibe In WWE With Triple H Running Creative, Added Buzz For Raw & SmackDown
In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of KXST 1140 The Bet Las Vegas, Drew McIntyre discussed his emotions ahead of Clash at the Castle, the backstage vibe in WWE with Triple H running creative, and much more. You can read his comments below. Drew McIntyre on his emotions ahead...
US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:. *...
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Six Report: Triple H vs. Mick Foley
-Back at it with the latest episode of WWE Rivals. A few of the moments from this rivalry I touched on with my recent run of Retro Reviews. I have been going through WCW and WWF PPV from 25 years ago and this feud kicked off during that period. I’ll gladly plug my review as we get to each moment. Let’s get to it!
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”
Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
Booker T Says He ‘Hasn’t Missed’ Braun Strowman Since WWE Release
There have been a lot of notable WWE exits over the last couple of years, but one Booker T hasn’t missed is Braun Strowman. Booker recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about Strowman, who has been part of his own promotion Control Your Narrative since he was released from WWE in 2021, and how it’s been an “out of sight, out of mind” situation for him.
WWE News: AJ Styles and Doudrop Have a Busy Monday Set, Locally Advertised RAW Main Event, Miz Set For Meet and Greet
– PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is set to have a busy Monday. He is set to wrestle Bobby Lashley on RAW, but before that, he will be flying back from Saudi Arabia along with Rey Mysterio and Doudrop. The three are there doing promotional work for the company. Doudrop is also set to wrestle on RAW, teaming with Nikki ASH against Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
WWE Weekend House Show Lineup: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez Advertised for Tonight
– WWE has two live events scheduled for this weekend, starting with Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will be held tonight at the WYCC in Salisbury, Maryland. Here’s the advertised lineup:. * United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz. * RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca...
More Matches Added To NWA 74 Later This Month
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced several new matches for NWA 74, which happens on August 27 and 28 at the Chase in St. Louis. The new matches include Caprice Coleman vs. Colby Corino, VSK vs. Luke Hawx, Thom Latimer vs. Judais and Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas. You can find the full lineup below.
KUSHIDA On His Plans For Junior Event, Possibly Using WWE Roster Names In The Future
KUSHIDA spoke with NJPW regarding his future plans coming away from his past victories. He specifically mentioned some ideas that have occurred to him that he would like to see realized in the years ahead. You can see a few highlights from the interview below. On event ideas for the...
WWE Talent Reportedly Believes Draft is Coming Soon
The WWE draft is expected by talent to be coming soon, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that talent are speculating that the Draft could take place shortly after Clash at the Castle on September 4th. The belief stems from the fact that several Raw stars are scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent are scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.
Kurt Angle Recalls Defeating The Rock For WWE Title, Backstage Reaction To His Concussion At SummerSlam 2000
On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed defeating The Rock for the WWE title at No Mercy 2000, the backstage reaction to his concussion at SummerSlam 2000, and much more. You can read his comments below. Kurt Angle on defeating The Rock for the WWE...
