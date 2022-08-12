ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
WWE
411mania.com

Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage

Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show. At the end of the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Snoop Dogg
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 08.13.22: GUNTHER Demands Respect, Madcap Moss Respects McIntyre, More

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.13.22. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -Headlines: Karrion Kross continues to mess with Drew while he fends off The Usos. Shayna Baszler continues her feud with Liv Morgan. Hit Row made their return and got a win over enhancement talent.
WWE
411mania.com

AJ Styles on His WWE Entrance Music Originally Being Made for James Storm

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar AJ Styles revealed that his entrance music in WWE was actually originally made for a different wrestler in James Storm. “Well, I gotta admit, it wasn’t made for me. It was made, from the way I understand it, James...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#Wwe Superstars#Gabriel Fluffy
411mania.com

US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:. *...
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE Rivals Episode Six Report: Triple H vs. Mick Foley

-Back at it with the latest episode of WWE Rivals. A few of the moments from this rivalry I touched on with my recent run of Retro Reviews. I have been going through WCW and WWF PPV from 25 years ago and this feud kicked off during that period. I’ll gladly plug my review as we get to each moment. Let’s get to it!
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”

Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Says He ‘Hasn’t Missed’ Braun Strowman Since WWE Release

There have been a lot of notable WWE exits over the last couple of years, but one Booker T hasn’t missed is Braun Strowman. Booker recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about Strowman, who has been part of his own promotion Control Your Narrative since he was released from WWE in 2021, and how it’s been an “out of sight, out of mind” situation for him.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: AJ Styles and Doudrop Have a Busy Monday Set, Locally Advertised RAW Main Event, Miz Set For Meet and Greet

– PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is set to have a busy Monday. He is set to wrestle Bobby Lashley on RAW, but before that, he will be flying back from Saudi Arabia along with Rey Mysterio and Doudrop. The three are there doing promotional work for the company. Doudrop is also set to wrestle on RAW, teaming with Nikki ASH against Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
WWE
411mania.com

More Matches Added To NWA 74 Later This Month

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced several new matches for NWA 74, which happens on August 27 and 28 at the Chase in St. Louis. The new matches include Caprice Coleman vs. Colby Corino, VSK vs. Luke Hawx, Thom Latimer vs. Judais and Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas. You can find the full lineup below.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
411mania.com

WWE Talent Reportedly Believes Draft is Coming Soon

The WWE draft is expected by talent to be coming soon, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that talent are speculating that the Draft could take place shortly after Clash at the Castle on September 4th. The belief stems from the fact that several Raw stars are scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent are scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy