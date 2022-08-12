Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Aiona wins Hawaii Republican primary for governor
HONOLULU (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona on Saturday won the Republican primary for Hawaii governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn and Honolulu City Councilperson Heidi Tsuneyoshi. Aiona served as lieutenant governor during former Gov. Linda Lingle’s administration from 2002 to...
KITV.com
2022 Hawaii Primary Election results roundup
HONOLULU (AP) — Several races in the 2022 Hawaii Primary Election were decided before midnight after many candidates established commanding leads following the first release of returns around 7:30 p.m. When the second set of returns came out after 10:30 p.m., the picture became clearer still.
KITV.com
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk but the flames came within miles of a critical highway Friday....
KITV.com
It's Election Day in Hawaii, where focus is on the Democratic gubernatorial primary
As Hawaii voters finish casting their ballots Saturday, the marquee race is the state's Democratic primary for governor. There's a crowded field of Democrats vying to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige including Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele, who joined the race after announcing earlier this year he would leave Congress at the end of the term, vacating one of the Aloha State's two congressional seats.
KITV.com
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket
When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
KITV.com
KITV.com
Hawaii teen dies, brother missing after both swept at sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
KITV.com
Maluhia Collective grand opening in Wailuku, Maui today
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) - Decades in the making... on Maui, a local woman realizes her dream of opening a small business. Tianne Yamashita is celebrating the grand opening of her shop in Wailuku today.
KITV.com
Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
KITV.com
Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home
KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
KITV.com
Saturday morning weather: Moderate trade winds, lots of sunshine, morning showers
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds and fairly dry conditions should prevail through the weekend, with showers mainly focused over windward and mauka areas. The trades will ease through the first half of next week, allowing for land and sea breezes...
