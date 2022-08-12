Who the Yankees did — and did not — offer to get Luis Castillo

The Yankees tried hard for Luis Castillo, offering top prospect Jasson Dominguez in packages, according to sources. Nevertheless, they held firm on Anthony Volpe, and possibly also Oswald Peraza, two of the Reds’ targets, and Cincinnati ultimately decided they preferred the Mariners’ four-prospect offer that included Noelvi Marte. Castillo has now shut down the Yankees twice since the deadline.

Dominguez is a terrific hitting prospect, and though one scout suggested Dominguez may not ultimately be a center fielder, the same criticism is heard about Marte, a major power prospect who some see moving from short to third.

Orioles GM Mike Elias made the tough call to trade inspirational leader/big bat Trey Mancini and closer Jorge Lopez for very good prospects with the team on its first hot streak in years. Though Fangraphs and other prognosticators were only giving the O’s about a 7 percent chance even before the trades, the spunky team has continued to fight, improving its odds. Give the O’s big credit.

Jasson Dominguez, Luis Castillo and Anthony Volpe Getty Images (2); USA TODAY Sports

Padres players miss Eric Hosmer, which may have affected their initial post-deadline play.

Dodgers exec Josh Byrnes is a logical choice to replace Al Avila as Tigers GM. Byrnes, the former Padres and Diamondbacks GM, once was runner-up to Sandy Alderson for the Mets’ GM job. He is very close to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch dating back to when Byrnes moved Hinch from the front office to be D-Backs manager.

Carlos Correa, barring injury, will likely opt out of his deal, adding to the free-agent list: Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.

Justin Verlander, also barring injury, will decline is $25M player option. No reason he wouldn’t use Max Scherzer as a comp.

Michael Conforto remains a candidate to come back and hit in September.

Charlie Montoyo, who had one losing month in Toronto before being fired, and ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas are being mentioned as managerial candidates.

Player of the Week: M.J. Melendez, Royals, OF/C. Runner-up: Francisco Lindor, Mets, SS.