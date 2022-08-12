Hologram of Harry Caray leads ‘Take me out to the Ballgame’ at Field of Dreams game

Twenty-four years after legendary MLB broadcaster Harry Caray died, he returned to sing the song he’s credited with making so beloved.

Well, sort of.

For MLB’s second edition of the Field of Dreams game — which the Cubs won 4-2 over the Reds on a field adjacent to the set of the movie in Dyersville, Iowa — the league unveiled an ode to one its most famed figures.

An all-time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” only possible through the magic of Field of Dreams 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IC8yHrFZQT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022

In the middle of the seventh inning, as is custom, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” rang out across ballpark. The tune was led, however, by a hologram of the deceased Caray, who is credited with creating and popularizing the beloved anthem.

“All right, let me hear you,” the hologram boomed. “Been a while. A one, a two, a three…”

Caray’s memorable voice then sang the tune along with a welcoming crowd, who boomed in response.

There had been rumors of a Caray hologram appearing at some point in the lead up to the game, which was met with mixed responses.

“Tonight, you’ll see a 7th inning stretch that could only happen with the magic of the Field of Dreams,” MLB on FOX teased on Twitter , accompanied by an image of a cloud resembling Caray’s face.

Caray spent his iconic career with five teams, including 25 with the Cardinals, 11 with the White Sox and the last 16 of his career with the Cubs, making him a prominent figure among the Chicago fans in attendance.

The reactions online and between viewers were again mixed, however, with many calling the hologram “creepy.”

📺: FOX and the FOX Sports App ➡️ https://t.co/GmeB1mHwLO pic.twitter.com/JZcfp4VMCX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022

A Hologram of Garry Caray leads ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ during the seventh-inning stretch. Screengrab/Fox Sports (2)

This is the second year MLB is playing a game on the field, commemorating the iconic movie. Last year, the White Sox defeated the Yankees on Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run in the inaugural edition.